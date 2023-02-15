Ulster’s trip to Glasgow feels like a Play-Off, maintains Dan McFarland

Both sides have only six games remaining and are separated by just four points as they look to maximise their seeding heading into the end-of-season Play-Offs.

While Leinster are runaway leaders, a host of teams are chasing second spot and the home run through the Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals that comes with it.

As such, this weekend could have a huge bearing on the final table.

“It feels close to being a Play-Off game,” said the head coach, who himself had a stint at Scotstoun.

“They could go ahead of us if they beat us at the weekend.

“They’re unbeaten in nine games, five of those are League games. It’s not that they’ve snuck up the table, they’ve stormed up the table. We’re head-to-head at the moment. The League is such that they have a different fixture schedule than ours. Ours is more difficult than theirs.

“It makes the head-to-head games much more important.”

With Glasgow in such a rich vein of form, McFarland believes Friday’s hosts must be considered favourites.

“Momentum is an amazing thing in rugby and they’re on a nine-game unbeaten streak,” he said. “They’re playing some great attacking rugby, some of their attacking stats are among the best in the League and it’s going to be a real test for us.

“They’ve sold out their stadium, it should be a great night. We don’t mind carrying the underdog tag.”

Things will get no easier for Ulster after Friday’s away day in Glasgow either with their next two games set to be on the road too.

The rearranged Sharks fixture — originally slated for October before illness forced a postponement — will see them head for Durban next week before returning to finish up the trio against Cardiff in Arms Park.

While the side’s last three League games are all at Ravenhill, broken up by European involvement, it is evident that they will need to grind out results away from home.

“It feels like an independent block in itself,” said McFarland of the mid-Six Nations trio of games.

“It’s easily characterised as three away games in a row. This is really difficult, a really difficult period going to a team like Glasgow in the form they’re in, then having to do a mini-trip to Durban at this time of year with all the difficulties that travelling teams to Durban has had this season, then to come back and play against Cardiff on another artificial pitch, that’s a really big challenge for us.

“But it’s one we’re relishing. It does feel like the final third of the round-robin season and this part of the season often gives you a good indication of where you’re going to finish and we’ve three away games then three home games.”

As always at this time of year, international releases will play a large part in determining the strength of team sheets.

Ulster already know they will have both Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart made available to them after their time spent in Ireland camp over the past three weeks but will still be without Stuart McCloskey, Rob Herring, Iain Henderson and Tom O’Toole, all of whom have featured for Ireland in the winning start to the Six Nations.

Glasgow have made a sizeable contribution to Scotland’s own impressive performances with George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu and Kyle Steyn all staying with Gregor Townsend’s squad in preparation for their round three clash with France next weekend.

The Warriors can, though, call upon wider Test panel players Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Simon Berghan, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price, Stafford McDowall, Scott Cummings and Ollie Smith for the key fixture.

South African sides, including the Sharks against Ulster next week, are not averse to international absentees with the Springboks in a stand-down period.