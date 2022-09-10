Ulster’s United Rugby Championship opener against Connacht at Ravenhill to go ahead, unless it clashes with the Queen’s funeral

Rugby

Ulster’s United Rugby Championship opener with Connacht in Ravenhill next Saturday evening is expected to go ahead as planned providing it does not coincide with what will be a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

After the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch passed away on Thursday, the province’s pre-season friendly against Glasgow originally scheduled for the following night was quickly cancelled with the team finding out shortly after they had arrived in Scotland for what was meant to be a final tune-up before the new season kicks off.

It was later confirmed that all domestic rugby activity across the province this weekend had been postponed, along with an Ulster development fixture that had been planned for this afternoon in Dublin.

But with government guidance stating that there is no obligation on businesses or sporting and entertainment organisers to cancel events during the official period of royal mourning, next week’s game at Ravenhill is expected to go ahead pending confirmation of the funeral arrangements.

While Wales and Scotland similarly called off rugby, in England things will continue with only minor alterations.

Sale, Ulster’s Champions Cup pool opponents, were set to host the Northampton Saints yesterday evening but that game will instead take place tomorrow at 3pm. Bristol against Bath, also slated for the Premiership’s opening night, will take place today at 5.30pm.

All three fixtures scheduled for today will take place as planned with a minute’s silence taking place before kick-off and players wearing black armbands.

“Premiership Rugby is united in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her inspirational life of service and her unparalleled contribution to the United Kingdom,” read a statement.

“Following consultation with the RFU, DCMS and the PRL Board, Premiership Rugby can confirm that as a mark of respect, the two Gallagher Premiership matches scheduled for today will be postponed.

“Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby will now take place at 5.30pm on Saturday and Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints at 3pm on Sunday.

“The other matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will go ahead as scheduled, with Premiership clubs joining with supporters in recognising Queen Elizabeth’s life and service.”