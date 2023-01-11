Ulster’s ups and downs are all just part of the game and we know we can get back on track, claims Dan McFarland

After a previous visit to the Stade Marcel Deflandre to take on this weekend’s opponents, Dan McFarland found himself woken early the next morning for what essentially amounted to punishment.

Back then he was a player for powerhouse Stade Francais and La Rochelle were, in contrast to the reigning European champions of today, newly promoted upstarts. The Parisian side’s defeat that day was viewed as beyond the pale by their coach and, as such, the players bore the brunt of the frustrations.

In the midst of his own recent on-field disappointments, McFarland believes the days of cracking the whip in such a fashion are a thing of the past.

“Bernard Laporte got us up at 6.30am the following morning for a two-hour video review, followed by a two-hour training session that involved full contact tackling,” remembered Ulster’s longest serving coach of the pro era. “At the end of the session, there were seven of us left standing. That’s old school.”

Times have changed. While there was much made of McFarland’s obvious frustration in the wake of the New Year’s Day loss to Munster at Ravenhill, it is clear the approach to dropping five of their last six for the first time during his head coaching tenure has been more arm around the shoulder than reading of the riot act.

And although these are unprecedented times for the former loosehead prop in his current role, he has experience from his playing days and spells spent as an assistant to draw upon as he looks to turn the tide.

“I’ve been involved in professional rugby since the day it started in 1995,” he said. “I played in teams that won a lot of games and played in teams when we lost a lot of games.

“So you learn that this is part of the job. You see times when you are on a nice trajectory, when you seem to be on fire and players are on top form.

“And there are times like now when there are some variables that lead you to get a little bit knocked down and there’s a little bit of momentum in the other direction and you have to build out of it.”

Ulster ace Duane Vermeulen after the loss to La Rochelle

A stalwart at Connacht, he looked back on how they would reverse that negative momentum.

“We really had to hold onto the thing we believed in, which was the backs against the wall, come out fighting type of mindset,” he said. “We believed in that, that was important to us and it was what we stood for.

“(That’s) the kind of things I would talk to with mentors. I was chatting to John Kingston (former Richmond and Harlequins head coach) yesterday who would be a friend of mine. He had been through plenty of those situations as a head coach and he talked about not being affected by lots of different things coming at you from different angles and just doing what you do.

“In professional sport, with the dips and troughs, you are never far away from doing what you are doing well. If you’ve always done it badly, then you need to focus on the things you can improve but if you know you have done it well, it’s making sure you believe in what you do, focusing on it and sticking to it.

“We ask what we stand for, in a cultural sense. Then we look at the rugby and we might tweak a few things on the rugby side of it because we have taken our eye off the ball on this. Culturally, it is the same thing. It’s important we support each other and challenge each other in these times.

“That would be my big thing.”