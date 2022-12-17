Ulster’s war of words with EPCR could have long-lasting impact beyond this week

A week that began looking like a battle between Ravenhill against the elements ended in a tete-a-tete between Ulster Rugby and EPCR, the organisers of the Champions Cup.

When, as flagged as a possibility by Belfast Telegraph Sport midweek, it was finally confirmed on Friday night that the next day's clash between Ulster and La Rochelle would be moved to Dublin due to a frozen pitch, the northern province's CEO was quick to take to social media to share his stance.

Telling supporters that Ulster's preference was to see the game played on Sunday – a one-day postponement akin to Saracens and Clermont in 2017 when heavy snow fell in the south of England – Petrie responded to one supporter who had speculated that the players would be unimpressed with the decision by posting "CEO is also p*****d off!!"

Naturally, of greatest concern to the supporters was the fact that they were to be shut out, and no doubt many would have travelled to Dublin even at short notice. The reason given for the fact that they could not be accommodated was a lack of time to conduct the necessary safety inspections. Why this wasn't done earlier in the week as a contingency plan remains to be seen.

With La Rochelle set to host Bordeaux-Begles in the league at home on Friday, it is understood that the Top 14 organisers LNR, a stakeholder in the Champions Cup with a seat on the EPCR board, would not sanction a move to Sunday and have the European champions return to their own competition compromised by a short turnaround.

Furthermore, it is believed that, while French TV balked at the idea of running the game head-to-head with their national team in the football World Cup final, there were concerns whether the game could have been televised at all if staged on Sunday, with subsequent knock-on effects for sponsors' concerns and broadcasting deals.

That combination appears to have rendered Sunday a non-runner with organisers and, once that line in the sand was drawn, regardless of the subsequent brinkmanship, it seems the only way to avoid this disastrous worst of both worlds in an empty Aviva Stadium was if the Ravenhill pitch was deemed playable.

The RDS is designated as Ulster's alternative venue in the competition's participation agreement but concerns over its availability emerged on Friday evening once it was already decided the game could not be staged in BT6, hence the late switch to Irish Rugby HQ.

Ravenhill's failure to be ready, a decision which was made after an inspection by the match referee on Friday afternoon, was relitigated on Saturday morning when, after rising temperatures and rainfall, the frost that had covered much of Belfast for the past eight days had thawed.

At 9.35am on Saturday morning, and still before the Aviva Stadium had been confirmed as the venue, Petrie returned to Twitter, posting: "Standing in the middle of a firm but playable pitch just now. Frustrated doesn’t even come close to covering how I feel right at this moment, if I’m honest. Such a shame for all supporters, players and staff."

With no reason given for why the inspection couldn't be carried out closer to kick-off – and Petrie instructing supporters to direct their questions to EPCR – presumably concerns over what would have happened if Ravenhill was deemed unsafe at too late a stage to move the game loomed large.

One thing seems for sure, with so much at stake in terms of both finances and reputation, this is a situation where the recriminations will go on long after the final whistle.