Ulster’s warmth beat the autumn chills, reflects former Fijian fan favourite Timoci Nagusa

Stuart McCloskey gives chase as Fiji’s Timoci Nagusa scores a try against Ireland in 2017

Arriving in Belfast for the first time in the autumn of 2008, Timoci “Jimmy” Nagusa was more Freezing than Flying Fijian.

Not long after his 21st birthday, a whirlwind 12 months had seen him go from working with the police in his homeland to a first international cap and, ultimately, to Ulster.

Trying to process it all as he boarded the first of the flights that would take him away from friends and family for the first time, the winger cried from take-off to landing.

Laughing now that his traditional Fijian dress was perhaps inappropriate attire for a man who sees 20 degrees as chilly to first experience the bite of an Irish autumn.

The feeling that struck him as he touched down in what would be his home for the next two years has stayed with him to this day, as has how the warming embrace of the province ensured that the step into the unknown was the first of a 15-year journey in professional rugby.

“Man, it’s been so long since I heard that accent, that brings back so many good memories for me,” says the now-35-year-old from his new home, not far from Lyon.

“I still remember the first day, coming out at the airport wearing my traditional skirt.

“Landing in Belfast, it was so cold, I’ll never forget that day.

“Especially being my first contract. I was actually telling my wife recently how it was really hard.

“It all happened in a year. Living in a small, island village, becoming a policeman, the contract and flying away.

“It was an amazing journey for me, and I will always be grateful, but it all went too fast.”

In part, that was the circumstances of the move. The contract he would ultimately sign had originally been earmarked for Isoa Neivua, a player nine years his senior.

When his fellow winger opted against the move, then Ulster head coach Matt Williams swooped in June of 2008, only months before the northern province’s next campaign was to begin.

“I went with Fiji and we were playing Australia ‘A’ in Brisbane (in the Pacific Nations Cup),” he remembers. “I was in the hotel, in the business centre and I had a contract from a French team and I was printing it out.

“Walking back to the elevator, the Fiji coach was there. I showed him the contract and he told me not to sign anything, to meet him in 10 minutes at the restaurant.

“When I came to the restaurant, he was there with Matt Williams. He was introduced to me as the coach from Ulster and said that he wanted me to go and play for his team.

“Six months into the contract, I told Matt Williams if he had told me then how cold it got, I would have never signed the contract. In Fiji when it gets really cold, it’s 20 degrees.

“Eventually I acclimatised and now when I’m in France, people think I’m crazy cause I sleep with the window open and wear only t-shirts.

“When they say that, I tell them that they’ve never been to Belfast.”

New team-mates became fast friends, helping him settle quickly in a strange land. Nagusa laughs remembering how Nevin Spence introduced him to one northern hemisphere delight – takeaway pizza.

“I still have a t-shirt that says Belfast, best city in the world and it’s not the place, it’s the people, especially my friends,” he adds.

“They really looked after me. Darren Cave, Andrew Trimble, Paul Marshall.

“I became a real Domino’s guy when I got to know Nevin, he would always come to my house with Domino’s. At one stage, when I was living on the Malone Road, I’d phone the Domino’s on the Lisburn Road, they’d recognise my number and say, ‘Okay Mr Nagusa, same order? That’ll be coming right away’.

“That was Nevin’s fault, he got me addicted to Domino’s.”

After two years in Ulster, Nagusa would move to Montpellier in the Top 14, ultimately spending more than a decade there and topping 200 appearances for the side.

Nagusa was already in France when Spence, along with his father and brother, tragically passed away in a farming accident. Five years ago, the last time Fiji played Ireland before today’s meeting in the Aviva Stadium, Nagusa took time out to remember his friend.

“We always talk on Twitter. We were all really good friends with Nevin. The last time I came, I met Darren and went up to the Nevin Spence house. It was really tough.

“That’s how life goes. Any time I’m back, I’ll always try to visit the family, Nevin’s mum.”

Nagusa’s rugby career only came to a close last season, in somewhat unusual circumstances. Then with Grenoble, he told the club of his intention to take the 27 days paternity leave afforded under French law. With his wife due to give birth for a second time, the club wanted him back but he refused to leave everything on her shoulders.

“It was a first in France for the rugby community. There was a lot of things going on. It was all over the TV, I got interviewed so many times, a lot of ex-pros commented. Nobody had taken the paternity leave before. I took it because we had another baby, one year apart.

“When I came back, it was not the same for me, so I retired mid-season, in February. It was hard to find contracts after that. Clubs don’t want you if they think they’re going to lose you for 30 days. It’s a great thing (having a child), but it’s not good for businesses, especially rugby when they need you there.”

Nagusa has no regrets regarding his decision, though, and – as the sound of his two girls playing in the background punctuate the interview – admits he is proud whenever he hears of other players following suit.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything, the path that I took,” he says.

“I see my two girls every day, no more waking up at six for training and getting back at five in the afternoon, no more weekends away from them.

“I’m happy. I’ve started a business, a wood business in mahogany.

“Life is good. I play rugby socially every Sunday, I can spend the whole day with my two kids. I think 15 years of professional rugby was enough for me.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play professional rugby for as long as I did but becoming a dad, that’s a priority for me.”