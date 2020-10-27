Ulster's young guns are firing province beyond past pain, says Sean Reidy

Only three rounds into the Guinness PRO14 season and already Conference A is taking on a familiar look.

With Leinster and Ulster having finished first and second in each of previous two campaigns, the near neighbours are again heading up the pile at this early stage, the three-peat champions one point ahead of Dan McFarland's men having taken 15 points from the 15 available to date.

While Ulster's three successive victories - the latest by a score of 40-17 over Dragons on Sunday afternoon - were expected, the northern province have quickly put to bed any fears over a potential hangover from their loss in the PRO14 final last month.

Sean Reidy, man of the match against Dragons, believes the freshening of the panel with youngsters like Stewart Moore, Dave McCann and Marcus Rea who weren't featuring prior to lockdown has helped the side to move on swiftly.

"You can't dwell on the past," said the versatile flanker.

"There are a lot of young guys coming in that maybe didn't get a lot of game time in those big games or in Europe and they are coming in and freshening it up.

"Guys are pushing each other at training as well and that all adds to it.

"We are a progressive club and we are all trying to push each other to be the best we can be."

With the Ireland internationals presently absent for the conclusion to the Six Nations and then the Autumn Nations Cup - John Cooney joined up with Andy Farrell's men yesterday, bringing Ulster's representation at Carton House to five - this can be a strange time of year for domestic action, stranger still this season with the high stakes of the play-offs still so fresh.

As Ulster look to keep pace with a side who haven't lost a league game since May of 2019, however, Reidy knows that wins banked through this elongated autumn are invaluable.

"You can't get these points back, so we are pushing to get as many four and five pointers as we can now," he said.

"We know that come the end of the season they are like gold dust, especially when your Six Nations players come back in, so we'll push on."

In their absence, it is players like Reidy, capped twice by Ireland, leading the way. After his performance against the Dragons continued a rich vein of personal form, one Ulster unsung hero was impressed by the performance of another.

"Alan O'Connor, he's a bit of a legend of a bloke," said Reidy.

Top talent: Alan O’Connor came in for praise from team-mate Sean Reidy

"I have played with Al coming up on six or seven years.

"You know he is going to put his body on the line and do the best for the team.

"I feel I'm a similar sort of player, someone who wants the best for the team and who plays hard.

"Off the field, Al is a good bloke, he wears his heart on his sleeve, he puts his body on the line for the team and that's all you can ask of a team-mate."

The comparison Reidy draws between himself and O'Connor feels apt. Both were unheralded, virtually unheard of, arrivals when first landing in Belfast but have gone on to become ever-dependable stalwarts for the cause, both far more appreciated within Kingspan Stadium than on the outside.

More so at 28 and 30 respectively, O'Connor and Reidy appear to be improving in the latter half of their careers, a testament to their application.

"As a leadership group and senior guys, we don't want to lay stagnant and get comfortable," Reidy added. "We want to improve week in, week out because that is what you have got to do as a professional.

"Each week you have got to look at your game and the ways you can improve. It's great to see Al has done that and a lot of the other guys that are a bit older have done the same as well."