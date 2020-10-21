Ulster's young midfield pair have proven quality ahead of Jamie Roberts test, says Dwayne Peel

When Dwayne Peel was part of the Wales team containing a 21-year-old Jamie Roberts on debut back in 2008, the physical nature of the newcomer’s game ensured you’d have been offered long odds on him still doing his thing some 12-and-a-half years later.

And yet the two-tour Lion will still be demanding the attention of Ulster’s defence when he and the Dragons come to Kingspan Stadium in the Guinness PRO14 on Sunday afternoon.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old is back in Welsh rugby for the first time in seven years, his lengthy sojourn away from home having taken in stints with teams from the Top 14, the English Premiership and Super Rugby.

Back in the PRO14, his impact at Rodney Parade has been swift, earning man of the match honours in his new side’s win over Zebre last time out.

“It shows his mentality,” said Ulster attack coach Peel of his former international team-mate.

“It would have been easy for him, for want of a better word, to take a pay cheque and just cruise.

“He’s not been doing that. If you’ve watched him the past few weeks, he’s been really aggressive, he’s carried strongly. He’s leading by example there and that’s the measure of him as a person.”

And with Dean Ryan’s side contributing six players to the Wales squad for the Six Nations, Roberts figures to shoulder a considerable load come Sunday.

“We played against him last year when he was at Bath and he caused us some trouble down at The Rec,” recalled Peel.

“Something he’s done his whole life is carry the ball hard, and at (almost) 34, he’s still prepared to roll the sleeves up.

“He’s a strong ball carrier and it’s a great testament to him that he’s still out there doing it. His body obviously feels fine and he’s playing well, he’s been a real threat.

“The last two games you can see it, and against Zebre in particular, a lot of their play will come through him.”

When Roberts has taken on Ulster in the days since leaving Cardiff, both with Bath last season and Harlequins three years ago, it’s meant meaty collisions with Ulster’s equally sizeable centre Stuart McCloskey. This weekend though, Dan McFarland’s men will be looking to maintain their winning start to the season with the Bangor man missing thanks to Ireland duty.

While Luke Marshall returned to training yesterday after a hip injury — as did out-half Billy Burns following his calf complaint — in his recent absence, and that of McCloskey, Ulster’s midfield berths have been manned by Stewart Moore and James Hume.

Their burgeoning partnership has been a source of considerable encouragement for Peel’s backline.

“James is someone who has been bubbling away,” he added.

“Last year, that nasty knee injury really wrecked his season which was tough for him but he’s been in good form. It’s good for him to have had those high-profile games and he’s flourishing, he’s really enjoying it. His application is good, he trains hard and he wants to get better every day.

“With Stewart, he’s been great. He’s a very different style to all of our other centres; he’s a genuine footballer, he sees space and he plays the ball that way.

“They complement each other and I’m pleased for them. They’ve both had to bide their time because Stu McCloskey and Lukey probably had the lion’s share of selections over the last while and they’ve been working hard in the background. They’re getting the reward now.

“Any depth that we can build in that position is good, and even for the likes of Stu (McCloskey) and Lukey, it’s good for them to be pushed hard. We’re still missing a lot of backs but Stewart, James, Mike Lowry, those are guys we feel are ready to step up and take those opportunities and that’s all we can ask for really.

“When we get Will (Addison) back, Lukey back, Rob (Baloucoune) back, Stu McCloskey back from international duty, then we’re starting to look at a good unit.

“But (until then) boys are working hard and they want to get better, and that’s all you can ask for really. They’re all striving and they’re all pushing each other. They all want to play and that’s obviously important.”