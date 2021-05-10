Ulster’s young players won’t be gifted Rainbow Cup game time, says Dan McFarland

Like the colour purple, Ulster have found themselves on the bottom of the Rainbow, losses to Connacht and latterly Munster ensuring the northern province are left in the unusual position of propping up the table.

Given their lowly standing in the new competition, their four remaining fixtures this season will be viewed as an exercise in spreading game-time to the further reaches of a squad that has been on the go since July of 2019.

Head coach Dan McFarland, though, has stressed that places in his matchday panel for Friday’s trip to Leinster and beyond must still be earned.

The loss of the South African sides to the Rainbow Cup naturally dented some interest, while Ulster’s exit from Europe at the hands of Leicester between rounds one and two had the effect of cutting the season’s legs from underneath it.

Glimpses of the future would give supporters one reason to remain invested in the remainder of the slate should any number of promising Academy prospects be afforded an opportunity to shine, but McFarland looks set to retain some degree of meritocracy in selection.

“I’m going to go back and have a look,” he said when asked if Marcus Rea and Callum Reid, both of whom had their moments in Ulster’s off-colour Thomond Park defeat, were players that would be relied upon more heavily in the coming weeks.

“I’ve got an eye on the selection going forward and what it looks like but I’ll need to have a real close look at how those guys went.

“There are plenty of guys in the squad who deserve to play as well, it isn’t just about the young fellas. You’ve got to earn your right and I’ll have to make an assessment on that as to how those guys have done and how some of the others have done in training and see whether they deserve a shot.

Dan McFarland

"We’ve got games left and we’ve got to squeeze as much as we can out of those games and give guys an opportunity to put their hand up for tours, for places in squads.

“Guys are jockeying for positions on the depth charts and there are all sorts of things that are being competed for.”

While last week was another to forget for Ulster — the loss in Limerick representing a third in a row — if there was one bright point to be taken, it was the return of Angus Curtis to competitive rugby after a lengthy knee injury.

The former Ireland under-20s utility back, now 23-years-old, came off the bench with a little under 20 minutes remaining in the game having been out since December 2019.

"That’s tremendous and I know Angus is happy,” said McFarland of the brief cameo.

“He had a horrific injury, it was a terrible injury, and to even see him back on a rugby pitch is brilliant.

“I know that his team-mates are absolutely stoked for him.

“He’s a tough young fella. He’s been around a while but he’s still very young and hasn’t had nearly as much rugby as he probably deserves but having him back out there is special in its own right.”

Meanwhile, Ireland have confirmed their summer fixtures.

Andy Farrell’s men had been slated for a tour of Fiji in July but the coronavirus rendered such a trip impossible.

Instead, Japan will visit the Aviva Stadium on July 3 in a rematch from the past World Cup, while the USA will round off the season in Dublin one week later.

"We now have two games at home to focus on which will be great for the group,” said Farrell. "There have been some strong individual performances in the Rainbow Cup over the past couple of weeks and there are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for selection for the international window in July.”

Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has extended his IRFU contract by one season, though Connacht’s international second-row Quinn Roux will leave the province.