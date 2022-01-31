Ulster’s young talent has what it takes to carry trophy hopes through crucial period after win over Scarlets

Way back in late November, as he sat in the RDS having beaten Leinster, Dan McFarland reflected that his side were now into the meat of their season’s sandwich.

Not long after the first bump in the road endured in their campaign, a thoroughly one-sided defeat at the hands of this week’s opponents Connacht, the Ulster head coach felt it was the 10 scheduled games between the ending of Ireland’s Autumn Internationals and the beginning of the Six Nations that would determine the ambitions being chased at Kingspan Stadium through the spring.

With four interprovincial derbies, four European pool games and two further league games against Welsh opposition, it was easy to see his point.

At that stage Omicron was only slyly sneaking onto the horizon and it figured that by today the URC would be almost two-thirds of the way through.

If you had told McFarland as he made his way back from Dublin that his side would end January having banked just seven more points in the league and been paired with Toulouse in the last-16 of Europe, he may well have assumed that matters had taken a considerable turn for the worse.

The ongoing effects of the pandemic have skewed the picture, though, with rescheduled games meaning that hat was once supposed to be a quiet period as the URC ceded the limelight to the Six Nations now looks like a run equally key as the one just gone.

Between now and that two-legged knock-out tie with Toulouse in the first fortnight of April, Ulster will play six more times – a full third of their domestic season – and quite who will be available for such a large percentage of the campaign remains to be seen.

McFarland has juggled injuries all year with his side largely looking unperturbed but their success in Europe has been rewarded with international recognition.

Eight are with Ireland and another with Wales, while the likes of Jacob Stockdale, Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey would have likely been joining up with Andy Farrell’s men had fitness permitted.

With John Cooney, Luke Marshall and Jordi Murphy also out, Ulster are likely to be without as many senior players as they’re with in the coming weeks.

Depending on workload, the more scarcely used internationals could yet be returned for game-time during the Six Nations, and certainly for that South African double-header, but it will be April before we see an Ulster side resembling anything like a whole.

In past years, built around a cadre of Test-exposed players who for one reason or another didn’t seem to be in Ireland’s plans, these international windows had been a good opportunity to gain ground on those around them in the table. Now, it is a case of just trying to maintain momentum while down such significant numbers.

As such, Friday’s win over Scarlets was a fine template for the weeks ahead. Ulster were far from their best but the league table was none the wiser after the 80 minutes.

With the Welsh visitors showing real fight in defence, there were times in the first-half when it seemed Ulster could be heading towards a fourth defeat in their past five league games, admittedly spread across three months.

But with experienced heads like Billy Burns and Duane Vermeulen to the fore, they played through testing conditions in the first-half, trusting their maul and, while living dangerously, surviving in the fight to sit 10-10 at the turn.

And in the end, their increased quality shone through in the final quarter. They capitalised on Scarlets’ mistakes for the crucial third try through Gareth Milasinovich, before sealing the bonus-point with a moment of real quality in an otherwise forgettable night.

Nathan Doak’s age profile is that of a player who would normally be looking to make hay at this time of year when more experienced figures are absent but it was telling of his standing in the squad that his half-back partner Burns reflected the 20-year-old plays like a man a decade his senior.

It was his delightfully impudent prod of the boot on the touchline, not only nudging the ball into Craig Gilroy’s path but popping it up for him too, that would create the bonus-point score. While Scarlets no doubt felt aggrieved that the finishing touch was applied by a man they felt should have been shown red rather than yellow for a high tackle in the first-half, this was a rare game for Ulster of late where the final ten minutes were uneventful.

"It wasn’t the neatest or tidiest of games but in all honesty that’s what you expect when you go from Champions Cup into the Six Nations period,” reflected McFarland.

"You expect it to be a little bit disjointed but it was nice that we were able to stay composed at the end and finish out the game.

"What I’ll take from it is that we got a few new combinations playing and it’s quite possible they will be working (again) over the next few weeks.

"We’ve got Connacht coming up this week with a clean bill of health and not many people away on international duty.

"Connacht are one of the best teams around at the moment. We’re totally refocusing on a derby game against a team that’s more or less fully loaded.”

It will be a while before Ulster can say the same of themselves. In the meantime, they can ask for little more than their changing cast to keep their winning run rolling.