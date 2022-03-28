URC head of officials Tappe Henning admits that disallowed Ulster try should have stood against Stormers

The United Rugby Championship’s head of match officials has admitted that Ulster’s controversially disallowed try in their 23-20 defeat to the DHL Stormers should have stood.

In an appearance on South African TV station SuperSport, Tappe Henning, who is in charge of all officials in the competition, said he believed the referee and TMO got the crucial decision wrong at DHL Stadium on Saturday.

Ulster thought they had won the game when replacement loosehead Callum Reid forced his way over the line with just two minutes remaining that would have made it 25-23 in the visitors’ favour, with the try awarded by referee Gianluca Gnecchi.

However, as Billy Burns was lining up the conversion, TMO Quinton Immelman stepped in to ask Gnecchi to take another look at it, with the officials ruling the score out for a knock-on from Reid.

At the insistence of Ulster captain Alan O’Connor, the pair looked at it once more to see if Stormers back row Hacjivah Dayimani had knocked the ball on deliberately rather than Reid dropping it, but the officials stuck with the decision to disallow the score.

That call left Ulster head coach Dan McFarland fuming in his post-game media duties, questioning how the try did not stand, and Henning confirmed in an appearance on SuperSport’s Final Whistle that the five-pointer should have been awarded.

The URC chief revealed that he felt a crucial piece of information was not discussed between the referee and TMO which was that Gnecchi’s original decision was to award the try.

"What’s hugely important here is the referee has awarded a try, and it is during the process of the conversion kick that there’s additional information now visible. So now we’re looking for an infringement to overturn the referee’s original decision of try,” explained Henning.

"There was no conclusive evidence there was an infringement of a knock-on, so the original decision (should) stand. That’s the important bit: there has to be conclusive evidence that the ball goes from his hand forward to overturn the on-field decision and that’s not there. So it’s a try.

"The first bit, that the on-field decision was a try, was hugely important. In the process they followed, they did not revisit the fact that the on-field decision was a try, which meant they needed conclusive evidence to overturn, and that was not there.”

Even if it was a knock-on by Reid, the second question posed by O'Connor as to whether or not it should have been a penalty try for Dayimani potentially knocking the ball on deliberately also needed answered.

In that regard, Henning believed the officials on the day got that call right, however he did warn against over-analysing decisions in fear of creating a dangerous precedent moving forward.

"If you go microscopic in this game then every single decision on the pitch becomes a minefield,” he added.

"It looks like (Dayimani’s hand) hits (Reid’s) hand. And if it doesn’t hit the hand, it hits the ball, and then that becomes a deliberate knock-on and a penalty try, which opens up another can of worms.

"If you look at that, you need to clearly say, and the referee did say, ‘I had a look at it and it did hit the hand and not the ball’. He may have touched the ball, but the referee looking at the decision on the angles he had decided it was not a deliberate knock-on.”

Understandably, after a controversial call such as this, questions will be asked about what kind of repercussions there will be for the officials if the person overseeing their performances has admitted they got a game-altering decision wrong.

Gnecchi is one of the newest referees to the URC but has been trusted with several games this season, while Immelman also takes the whistle for games alongside being called upon to be TMO for certain matches as well.

Henning revealed he has already talked to the officials from the game and while he did not divulge exactly what they talked about, he went on to explain how the process of evaluating referees and TMOs is undertaken in the URC.

"We have a remedial process. I had a chat with the TMO to review, and he needs to tell me what he saw and what his process was. I had a chat with the referee about what he saw and his process. Then I look for the flaws in their process and I advise them and help them see the important things they had to look at in this picture,” he explained further.

"Our process will be remedial. If it continues with poor decisions from a referee or an AR, then at some stage we will not give them appointments in the top competition and we will take them (down) to the next level to help them and up-skill them for their next performance.

"We look at the track record of the decision-making and if there is a track record of similar behaviours under pressure, then that’s when we will take them off. It’s not a numbers thing, it’s not like when a referee makes five mistakes, that’s when we act.

"I like to think of it as we put them in ICU and really focus on what they need to get better. That’s our process.”