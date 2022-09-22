Versatile Nathan Doak can be a hit for Ulster at 10 as well as nine, says former scrum-half Paul Marshall

Ulster will miss Nathan Doak who is part of the Emerging Ireland squad touring South Africa

It was no great surprise that the genesis of Ulster’s eventual breakthrough last Saturday night came from his box kick, forcing the penalty which culminated in Luke Marshall’s score.

The plaudits naturally went to Stuart McCloskey, for his reach-around off-load which put Luke Marshall in the clear, but Nathan Doak’s contribution in panicking Connacht into blocking Robert Baloucoune was very much part of this process as well.

From there, the 20-year-old had a pretty decent game and ended up collecting 16 of Ulster’s 36 points which included his fifth try for the province since debuting in January 2021.

Doak also seamlessly slotted in at out-half after Billy Burns departed not long after the hour, just to remind us that his talent also includes some very useful versatility.

That Doak has already been tipped for national honours, courtesy of last season’s breakthrough campaign, is well known and, presumably, he can further his cause through the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa which now kicks in and takes him out of circulation at Ulster from Saturday’s second round meeting with the Scarlets until some point next month.

Former Ulster scrum-half Paul Marshall is as good a source as any to cast his eye over what Doak has so far achieved and what can be attained in the future.

“The way he plays is so much older than his years,” says Marshall, who retired in 2018 after 12 years at Ulster.

“He reads the game well and is so adaptable.

“But he’s also confident and, without being extrovert about it, he’s just aware of his own ability.

“He’s such a good kicker as well and not only from the tee but also out of his hands.”

Doak’s skills-set in being able to function at out-half has also struck Marshall as another attribute which Dan McFarland may well deploy in the future, though clearly this cannot be done at Ulster until after the Emerging Ireland tour.

“That’s a massive string to his bow,” Marshall points out.

“Ulster haven’t used him a lot at 10 but he’s just such a comfortable footballer and he knows the game so well.

“It’s really good for Ulster that he can be used there (at out-half) if they want to go with a slightly different formation from the bench and not carry a specialist 10.

“It’s something we obviously saw (Ruan) Pienaar do so effectively at times where he could slot between nine and 10.

“The fact that there’s someone who can slip into that 10 position gives Ulster another option.

“And as a 20-year-old it’s massive to have all that,” he states.

How Ulster now manage losing nine players to Emerging Ireland will be key to this next period which could, at worst, encompass five rounds of URC games.

“There should be players coming back this week who were on the Ireland tour (to New Zealand),” says Marshall, “but Ulster are going to lose a high proportion of personnel to Emerging Ireland.

“One or two injuries now could make a big difference to them.”

As for going two wins from two on Saturday, Marshall reckons Ulster can achieve their goal at Parc y Scarlets.

“I think they’ll fancy their chances,” says Marshall.

“Against Connacht, Ulster were playing at pace with so many options. If Ulster can keep that intensity to their play, I think they’ll be very hard to contain.”