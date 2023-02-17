Versatile Stewart Moore feels right at home in Ulster’s number 12 jersey

Ask anyone around Ulster about Stuart McCloskey proving himself at Test level in recent weeks and you’ll likely get a similar response...he’s been showing it at Ravenhill season after season.

Few know that better than the man who fills his spot in the starting side against Glasgow Warriors this evening.

Despite playing at full-back, wing and outside centre this season, Stewart Moore still considers the 12 jersey to be his most natural fit but last time out against Stormers was his first time starting in his favoured position for over a year.

The 23-year-old, who trained with Ireland himself ahead of the ‘A’ fixture against New Zealand last year, is thrilled to see his provincial colleague go so well in the green jersey this season but, when it comes to filling his boots with Ulster, knows that there is more than one way to play the position.

“I haven’t learned his ball carrying skills just yet,” he laughed of comparisons to a man who tips the scales at some 20kgs heavier than he does.

"It is really good to see Stu doing so well and he deserves it. He is having a tremendous season here so all credit to him.

“To be honest after that Stormers game I felt bad for Stu, the amount of flies he must have sticking to him.

“It’s a lot sorer at 12 and there’s a lot more ball carrying.

“At the same time our jobs are very similar but we are just different in going about them.

"But I primarily see myself as a 12 so as soon as I slot in there I know what I am doing and I am probably most comfortable there.

“The difference is you are probably in more attacking moves and in defence you are probably making more defensive reads and more connected more with you winger, (thinking) whether you get your full-back in there or not as well.

“I have been playing a wee bit of full-back so I am kind of understanding that as well, getting an outsiders’ perspective.

“It is definitely a lot tougher in defence because you are trying to defend the frontline and also the wide channels as well but it is fun.”

Stuart McCloskey has excelled for Ulster this season — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

While he knows that he and McCloskey will always go about things in different ways, that is not to say he doesn’t look for pointers. Indeed, having not so long ago watched the Six Nations from a fan’s perspective, now he finds himself casting a far more analytical eye over the northern hemisphere’s premier Test tournament.

“I used to just watch rugby for the fun of watching rugby and it was quite late that I would be learning to watch out for these things,” he said. “Now I can’t watch rugby with (other) people.

“I watch (Test matches) as much as possible, seeing what they are doing, the kind of things they are thinking and then gurning at the TV about the mistakes even though I’d probably do the same thing and make the same mistakes.

“I’d watch it more kind of selfishly now, I suppose. It’s like thinking what would I do in that moment, what was good, what was bad, and trying to pick up what their game plan is.

"I can’t just watch it for fun, it is more of a job now.”

One player Moore takes particular interest in analysing has been McCloskey’s recent midfield partner Garry Ringrose, joking that when he was exposed to Ireland camp last autumn that he even watched out for what the Leinster ‘13’ ate for breakfast so he could copy it.

“At the same time they are rivals, but it was just really cool to see what the likes of Garry Ringrose do,” he said. “He is having a world class season and it was just kind of cool to see what he was doing.”

One immediately apparent area of improvement in Ringrose’s game has been in terms of his defensive reads. A clip of his textbook tackle on Dan Biggar flew around social media after the victory over Wales, a game in which he saved a certain try with another brilliant effort on his own line.

A skill that naturally comes with experience, Moore sees making those kinds of do-or-die decisions as something he can add to his own game.

“Big time,” he said. “I have been working on it for quite a while and it does change with position. At 13, it would be that main kind of making reads.

“It is a big thing now when I find I’m at 13. I probably wouldn’t be as brave as (Ringrose) would be just because I’m not there yet and I know that myself.

“So it’s just breaking it down in training. You kind of know how to do it but it is whether you can or not. I’m getting there, and I have a long way to go, but it is definitely a top priority.”

Tonight, he reprises his centre partnership with James Hume after both played well against the Stormers at the tail end of last month. With that win, allied to their Champions Cup triumph over Sale, having steadied the ship following such a rocky December and early January, Moore knows how important this three-game block of away games could be come season’s end.

Ulster go into tonight’s game third in the table with a game in hand over some around them but Glasgow are just four points back having played the same number of games.

“At the end of that last block we got two really good wins which has set us up nicely for three big games away and we know exactly how important Glasgow is going to be in terms of the table and we know that they know that as well.

“It is going to be a huge challenge going over there, they are playing really well and are unbeaten in their last nine games.

“So it is huge and after that last block you are coming into the business side of things. We know where we stand and we know where Glasgow stand as well.

"It is going to be a good battle and we are looking forward to it. We know it is going to be big.

“Especially these next three games being away, the Sharks game and then finishing off with Cardiff, it will be a good test for us. It’s no bad thing looking at it as playoff games from now on in.”