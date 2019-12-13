Vote for Ulster's team of the decade: Who are the province's two top wingers of the 2010s?

Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe, Jacob Stockdale and Craig Gilroy are in the running for the two wing positions.

As we bid to discover Ulster's team of the 2010s, it's time to have your say on the wings.

Voting will close at 12 noon on Thursday (December 19) so make sure you have your say on all positions before then: Loosehead prop - Hooker - Tighthead prop - Locks - Blindside flanker - Openside flanker - Number eight - Scrum-half - Fly-half - Inside centre - Outside centre - Full-back

1. Andrew Trimble

Andrew Trimble goes over for an Ulster try

Nobody has ever made more appearances for Ulster than Andrew Trimble, a distinction he shares with his long-time team-mate Darren Cave. Made the first of those 229 outings all the way back in 2005 and was entering his prime by the turn of the decade.

Not just a frequent scorer but a scorer of memorable tries too, some of his efforts will surely be ingrained in the memory of the Ulster faithful for years to come.

Remembered not just for his scoring feats but his commitment to the cause both on and off the field having rejected lucrative offers to stay at Ravenhill. Won 70 Ireland caps, scoring 17 tries and starring in the famous win over the All Blacks in Chicago three years ago.

2. Tommy Bowe

Ulster's Tommy Bowe with his wife Lucy Whitehouse and their daughter Emma after his final home game for Ulster

Forever an Irish hero thanks to 30 tries in green, none more important than in the 2009 Grand Slam, Tommy Bowe began the 2010s in the colours of a star-studded Ospreys outfit.

He would return to his native province in the summer of 2012 however with an impressive start to his second stint unfortunately curtailed by an serious injury suffered against Northampton just before Christmas. Rebounded to make the 2013 Lions tour under Warren Gatland, the province's first player since Jeremy Davidson to earn a Test cap for the side ultimately ending up with five split between 2009 and 2013.

Arguably one of Ulster's most complete wingers of all time, there were few better sights at Ravenhill than that of Bowe in full flight, he remains the PRO14's record try scorer on 67.

3. Jacob Stockdale

Jacob Stockdale runs in for his score against Scarlets last season

Having made his debut in January of 2016, the former Wallace High pupil quickly became a try-scoring sensation.

Blanked in his first six pro games, he would bank nine scores in his first full season, earning an Ireland call-up for the summer tour to the USA and Japan in 2017.

Prolific in both white and green his scoring feats included a record seven in the Six Nations Grand Slam of 2018 and top scorer in the pool stages of last season's Champions Cup. In the middle of a frustrating barren run, few would bet against normal service soon being resumed and him finding the whitewash with regularity once again.

4. Craig Gilroy

Ulster's Craig Gilroy

No man has scored more tries for Ulster over the course of this decade than Craig Gilroy.

The fleet-footed winger is still only 28-years-old but is already Ulster's record try scorer in league competition. His score in the famous Heineken cup quarter-final win over Munster is arguably the province's most fondly remembered of the decade and his blend of pace and trickery means he is always a threat for a highlight reel try.

As well as regularly finding the line for Ulster he has bagged five in ten caps for Ireland, including a hat-trick against Italy in the 2017 Six Nations.