We deserved Connacht defeat and season end, admits Ulster captain Alan O’Connor

Alan O’Connor admits it would have been a “robbery” if Ulster had come back to win Friday’s quarter-final with Connacht.

The western province were wholly deserving winners of the last eight tie but the contest ended with Ulster chasing a game-tying score only to be undone by their 18th penalty of the evening.

While he did bag the only try of the 15-10 reverse, Ulster skipper O’Connor admitted his side got what they deserved.

“Connacht came up and they’ve done us at the breakdown,” he said. “We gave away 18 penalties and you can’t do that in a game of rugby. How do you expect to win a game like that?

“If we had stolen it at the end it would have been a robbery in my opinion in terms of how we went about it and our discipline.

“We got on the wrong side of the ref early on and we just compounded that the whole game.

“I need to watch it back but, 18 penalties, it’s quarter-final rugby and you can’t expect to win a game after that.”

In the aftermath, the lock acknowledged the changing room was a tough place to be.

“I didn’t want to speak about the rugby because I thought I’d cry,” he said. “I thanked all the guys who are leaving, all the guys retiring or moving on, the guys with World Cup aspirations, I just thanked them and wished them all the best.

“Our whole season was for this game. Every game you play is to get into the knock-out stages and we did enough to get into second. We knew what was at stake if we won. It’s disappointing for everyone but it’s more disappointing for guys who have that as their last game of rugby.

“That’d be a tough pill to swallow if that was me. I feel like we let them down. We all tried but we didn’t win, so you feel like you let them down which is disappointing because I don’t want to be part of that.

“It was an honour to play with those guys, an honour to captain them, but we’ve left it on a down note.

“We’ll come together as a squad. A load of guys are moving on and a good few young guys have come through, Harry Sheridan, Dave McCann, Tom Stewart, they’ll learn a lot from this year and hopefully bring what they have and more.

“Myself and some of the older guys, we just have to keep trying to improve ourselves. We’ll take these experiences as well.

“At the end of the day, we’re a very tight-knit group no matter who comes in or out. We’ll digest it all, there’s plenty of time to think about it.”

Reflecting on the season as a whole, O’Connor admitted it had been a mixed effort.

“We’ve grown a fair bit as a team,” he said. “We’ve more points in the table than we had but obviously we didn’t do well in Europe. There’s plenty of games we should have done better in through the year.

“We played some good stuff, some dominant stuff, but you have to be disciplined and you have to be really accurate and if you don’t have that then, 18 penalties later, you’ve lost a quarter-final.

“Finishing second was a really good achievement but at plenty of points through the year we let it slip when we should have definitely had more in the bank in my opinion.

“In European rugby, we were very lucky, very fortunate, to make the last-16 in my opinion. As a whole, we played some really good stuff, our set-piece work was really good but, standing here saying that, at the end of the day, the knock-out games we lost.”​