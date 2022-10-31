We made it hard for ourselves at times during hard-fought win over Munster, reflects Ulster star Marty Moore

United Rugby Championship

Ulster's Marty Moore was relieved that his side pulled through to secure the win over Munster

Ulster Player of the Match Marty Moore admitted the side made it hard for themselves in Saturday’s win over Munster, but added the province had to be pleased to still come away with the victory.

The visitors led 15-3 at half-time following three first-half tries, but didn’t score after the turn and were reliant on Jack Crowley’s conversion coming back off an upright to hold on for a 15-14 success.

“Relieved is the overriding feeling,” reflected Moore.

“As good as Munster were at times, we made it difficult on ourselves with the penalty count and giving away field position.

“We can be pretty critical of ourselves when we come back together as a squad but we have to take it for what it is.

“We haven’t won down here for a long time, that was the goal and we achieved it.

“It wasn’t as pretty or as efficient as we would have liked.

“Relief is the overwhelming emotion after a mixed bag of a performance but it was good enough to get the win and get that monkey off our backs.”

A first victory in Thomond Park for eight years was significant in and of itself, as was the side winning in their first game since norovirus and E. coli outbreaks caused last week’s game with the Sharks to be postponed.

Having missed the win over the Lions, Moore made the trip without seeing a minute of action, so was happy to be in the unusual position of having to put in an 80-minute shift on Saturday.

“The fact that we’ve regrouped and got ourselves as healthy as possible and put in a performance is good after a pretty tumultuous couple of weeks on the road,” he added.

“For myself, I wasn’t available for the first game so to have that second game taken away was pretty annoying, so I’m just happy to be back out there playing.”