We must seize chance to end Ulster’s long trophy drought, says Mike Lowry

Last week, on the day before St Patrick’s Day, Mike Lowry was feeling something of a role reversal.

Addressing a crowd standing in the same spot he had been for seven years, he was back at his old school delivering the assembly on the eve of the Schools’ Cup Final.

Lowry, a schools’ rugby star who started at 10 for RBAI as a fifth year and played an integral role in the school’s three straight titles between 2015-17, has been back before, helping out with the rugby team as what he sees as a “way to give back”.

The next day, he enjoyed watching the latest crop deliver a first title since he walked out of the gates as a pupil for the last time and was struck by how his own time in the black and yellow could feel simultaneously recent and well in the past.

In the years since, he has graduated from the Ulster Academy into the senior side, made 81 appearances for Dan McFarland’s outfit and made his Ireland debut.

“It seems close enough, but six or seven years have gone by. It’s mad,” he reflected. “The time goes in so quickly.

“It’s crazy how much you can do in that time.

“You still feel so close and connected to the school, but it’s not my time there anymore.”

Just as he was struck by how quickly the past six years have gone, the 24-year-old appreciates that his career is ticking along at pace.

This is his fifth season in the senior side having made his debut in 2018 and already he has played in nine knock-out ties for his province. Having missed the URC Play-Offs through injury last year, as this season reaches its climax in the coming weeks and months, he is keen to emphasise that opportunities to win silverware are not to be taken for granted.

The first do-or-die fixture of the campaign comes next week against opposition no less formidable than Leinster in the last-16 of the Champions Cup while the race for Play-Off seeding in the URC gives tonight’s League clash against the Bulls in Ravenhill serious end-of-season implications too.

With the side’s trophy drought still stretching back all the way to the 2006 Celtic League title, Lowry already knows it can be a long wait for such chances to come around again.

“The more experience you get, the more you realise that you don’t get many opportunities,” he said. “Knock-out games, the opportunities to get into home Quarter-Finals, home Semi-Finals, these things are hard to come by.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position but we have to be all-in now. It’s trying to get that message across even to the younger lads that don’t maybe realise. The older lads, they definitely realise. It’s doing it for them too, they might not have another couple of seasons.

“We’re doing it for each other and trying to push on. We know what the team is capable of and it’s about putting the cherry on the cake.”

Mike Lowry lifts the Schools' Cup as Inst skipper in 2017

Fighting on two fronts can be tricky as Ulster found to their cost last year when a seeming hangover from their European exit at the hands of Toulouse lingered back into the League and saw them lose at home to Munster. With next weekend’s game in the Aviva Stadium so eagerly anticipated, Lowry has highlighted the need to keep their eye on the ball against the Bulls.

“It’s very much focused on this game this weekend,” he said.

“We’ll deal with whatever else is coming our way in the next few weeks. We can only control what we can control this week, get our prep right and bring the physical and mental intensity that we need for this week.

“The Bulls, they’ve been going through a sticky patch of their own and we know how dangerous that can be for them coming over here.

“We know how difficult a test it will be.”

Having won all three games against South African opposition this season, the northern province are aiming to become the first side to pull off a clean sweep since the URC rebrand last year with the visitors to Ravenhill arriving in Belfast in poor form.

“We’ve gone away to South Africa, and they were difficult games, but it was just a learning curve over the last year,” said Lowry. “There’s always a fear factor in terms of the physicality they bring, the size of the fellas that they are and the athletes that they are. They’re great athletes.

“But we focus more on our game rather than worrying too much about what they’re going to bring.

“Over the last couple of weeks anyway, we’ve really focused on trying to get us better.

“Again, it’s all about pushing our boundaries and our standards so that we can perform at our best and bring out the best in everyone.

“We went through that sticky patch but we always knew what we were capable of. It’s a case of keeping improving over the next few weeks because there’s great opportunities in the Play-Offs.

“We know what’s at stake and we want to push on for silverware. We say it all the time but this is the end of the season, this is when we want to be at our best and bring the best out of each other.”

Lowry believes the team and home crowd can do the same in the coming weeks. The visit from the Bulls is the first of three straight games at Ravenhill to finish the URC season. Lowry, who has played in Belfast just four times this campaign, is looking forward to the side’s first game in BT6 since they defeated the Stormers almost two months ago.

“It’s been a while since we’ve played at home,” he said. “We love playing in front of our own crowd. We went through the sticky patch and came back here and played Sale at home.

“That 16th man as we call it got us over the line that day. It was a brilliant atmosphere. That’s what we need. It works both ways. We feel a real energy from the crowd and we have to give energy back.

“Having these three games at home is a massive opportunity for us to go in the right direction and put ourselves in a really good spot for the Play-Offs.”