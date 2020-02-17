'What is going on with me?': Ulster's Stuart McCloskey explains why Ospreys defeat caused emotional reaction

Neither the life of a new father, nor the life of a professional sportsman, leave too many seconds to one’s self.

Whether it be the next game or next training session, the next changing or next feed, more immediate concerns are many.

As such, with balancing the needs of three-week son Arlo alongside his responsibilities as a key cog in Ulster’s machine and being a part of Ireland’s Six Nations squad, there has been little chance of late for Stuart McCloskey to process much more than the task at hand.

Quite suddenly, in the aftermath of Ulster’s surprise defeat to Ospreys on Saturday evening, he found himself in need of a moment’s pause.

“'Tackle Your Feelings', it’s been more appropriate to me this week than at any other stage of my life,” said the 27-year-old who is the latest Ulster star to lend his time to Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich's mental well-being campaign, on this occasion a pilot programme and app aimed at school children.

Read more Stuart McCloskey reacts to rumour he rejected Ireland call to watch Northern Ireland at Euro 2016

“I was sitting after that Ospreys game on Saturday and I could feel myself getting emotional about losing.

“I was annoyed. I was annoyed at the result, I was annoyed at a few of the decisions that didn’t go our way and I was getting emotional.

“I was sitting there thinking, what is going on with me?

“Like, it’s a game. A game we should have won that we lost but it wasn’t the biggest game of the season, let’s be honest.

"It’s not going to cost us our season but I’m sitting there feeling emotional, wondering what’s going on.

“I’ve just had a baby and then lost both my grandparents in the space of ten days. It wasn’t unexpected, it happens, but it’s tough and it’s trying to deal with all that and cope with it.

“I guess it was like a release or something, just getting to the end of the game before you stop to think about any of it.

"Something clicks inside you, something triggers it, and you’re emotional.

"It's showed me definitely that you can bottle stuff up without even realising it and then it can hit you at any stage.

“I sat there for a few minutes, thought about it, rationalised it and that sort of brought me back but you can't do that, bottle it all."

Both time and fatherhood have matured McCloskey. In years gone-by he admits he was not always as adept at stopping to recognise and process such emotions.

While his Ulster career has been one of steady ascent since the day he was brought into the fold off the back of stand-out showings for Dungannon in the All Ireland League, his time with the national side has required more fortitude.

In February of 2016, alongside Josh van der Flier and Ultan Dillane, he was given a debut by Joe Schmidt in no less a setting than Twickenham - England in the Six Nations in front of more than 82,000 people.

Reports on his performance that day ranged from “promising” to “made for this level.” Having carried well and saw two offloads go to hand, it seemed sure to be only a taste of things to come.

As he heads for Dublin this evening to help Ireland prepare for England in Twickenham once more this weekend, he has pulled on a green jersey just twice more in the intervening four years, on both occasions as part of much-changed sides against lesser opposition. Belatedly brought back into the squad under new coach Andy Farrell last month, he still awaits cap number four and another chance on the big stage but feels that in this case older really does mean wiser.

“It’s only the last year and half, two years that I’ve really learned how to cope with it,” he says of those frequent omissions under Schmidt. “When I was younger I probably listened to too many people, and got more annoyed about it than I should.

"I felt so close for so long under Joe without ever really getting that nod. If there was a 50/50 call, it wasn't going my way.

"The tour to America (and Japan in 2017), I was playing really well that year but still didn't go. I remember my girlfriend joking that I'd more Player of the Year awards than I had caps.

"I'm pretty laid back by nature but I still would take it to heart.

“But when I missed out on the Six Nations squad (initially) this time, I was disappointed but it wasn’t the way it would have been say three years ago. It’s a learning process, learning from how you react to things.

“People wouldn’t have seen it necessarily but I didn’t react the way that I should have in the past, when I wasn’t getting a look in and personally thought that I should have been.

“It’s hard not to bring it home. You speak to guys in a normal job, rugby is something that you always take home. Even when you’re off for the summer, you’re thinking about staying in shape or even like at the weekend, you’ve a day off on Sunday and you’re sitting there thinking, ‘What could I have done better? Why did we not win that game?’

“You have to do that to make yourself better I suppose but you have to take the emotion away from it almost.

“I wouldn’t say I took it out on those around me but I was certainly a bit down, a bit grumpy with my girlfriend or my mum and dad. They certainly had to listen to some amount of rubbish from me.

“My girlfriend will tell you that I’ll watch every rugby game that’s on but it’s trying to separate the two things now.

“(Having a son), it’s life-changing. It puts everything into perspective. Rugby is important, it’s my job and when I switch onto it, it gets 100% effort, but, even in three weeks, having a son, he’s the most important thing in the world to me and he always will be. That's going to be something I try to always have at the forefront of my mind.”

For the most part, McCloskey doesn't have to deal too much with the darker side of social media, though that doesn't mean he doesn't see its effects.

"You see it, of course you do," he says. "The people that say they don't, they're lying to you to be honest. You can't avoid it if you're on Facebook or Instagram, just people leaving a comment here or there. Thankfully for me most of it has always been positive but I've seen people talk about team-mates, my friends, and I get annoyed about it so it must be so much worse for them.

"I think it's the world we live in at the minute. It's very easy to sit behind a computer and say things about people when you don't actually have to meet them, it's probably the same people that would come up and say hello to you and ask how the rugby is going if they see you in the street.

"Half the time it's about people I think have had a decent game.

"It's almost like people make up their minds early about what someone can and can't do. For me, it's that I'm ball greedy, that I can't pass. Statistically, I pass the ball more than any other 12 but people don't see it if they don't want to. It doesn't really bother me, mostly I just have guys taking the mick out of me - Jack McGrath in the world's worst northern accent talking about the 'Bangor Bulldozer' - but I also know I'm in a pretty privileged position.

"I've done well with Ulster and off the back of that have a long-term contract.

"If you're playing every week and you know you could get another contract somewhere else even if things don't work out here, it can be water off a duck's back in a way. But If you're a guy, struggling for a contract, you come in and play well but people are still saying the same old rubbish that they always say.

"It can be guys struggling for contracts, sitting there now with deals that have three or four months left to run and they're just trying to get another year. You see that in guys and you try to help, just being a good friend, but it must be tough because it verges on abuse at times.

"You can't do much right, it's almost like there's a vendetta against them."

When considering how beneficial even talking about such issues is among friends, McCloskey was struck by the statistic that 84% of parents believe role models such as rugby players ‘taking control’ of their mental well-being would empower their child to start talking about their own, part of the reason he was keen to become involved with Tackle Your Feelings.

"As a rugby player, you get chances to help people and this was something I thought I'd be able to do," he says. "Unfortunately at the minute, you here so much about people struggling and how that can be. If me talking about how important it is to talk helps one person open up or talk, then that's great, isn't it?"

Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich have launched the new Tackle Your Feelings Schools mental well-being pilot programme and App as part of the second phase of the #ImTakingControl campaign. Ireland & Ulster Rugby Player and campaign ambassador, Stuart McCloskey is encouraging students across the island of Ireland to ‘Take Control’ and proactively care for their mental well-being as part of their daily routines.