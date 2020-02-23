Who is Alby Mathewson? All you need to know about the former All Black set to join Ulster in the summer

Ulster will Alby Mathewson to their ranks this summer but just what do we know about the province's newest recruit?

Here's everything you need to know:

What do we know about Alby Mathewson?

Age: 34-years-old

Hometown: Hastings, New Zealand.

Position: Scrum-half

What's happening?

Mathewson will arrive at Kingspan Stadium in the summer on a one year contract.

What will his role be at Ulster?

With John Cooney increasingly involved with Ireland, Ulster have moved to give Dan McFarland an experienced option in his absence. With Ireland set to tour Australia this summer before three games in November and the usual Six Nations slate this time next year, there'll be plenty of games to be negotiated when Cooney is in green.

Dave Shanahan has been the side's back-up for the past two seasons, starting the win over Cheetahs last night after notching his 50th appearance for the province earlier in this campaign.

Academy graduate Jonny Stewart has been involved too, appearing twice from the bench this season. Sub-Academy man Lewis Finlay has been impressing for the Irish under-20s during the winning of their Triple Crown and could still be brought into the full Academy moving forward, while Wallace High schoolboy Nathan Doak, who can also play at out-half, stood out for the Ulster 'A' team during their Celtic Cup campaign earlier this year.

Mathewson's work with the young scrum-halves at Munster was often praised and now McFarland is keen to utilise his talents in a similar way.

“His leadership skills and extensive experience will be a valuable addition to our squad – especially for our younger scrum halves as they progress in their development journeys in the months ahead. We look forward to giving him a warm welcome as he makes Ulster his new team," said the coach.

What's his pedigree?

He made his debut for the All Blacks against Australia in 2010, the first of four caps he won the for New Zealand that year. Having made his Super Rugby breakthrough with the Hurricanes, he's played his club rugby in his homeland, Australia, England, France and, most recently Ireland where he had a well-thought of stint at Munster.

He left Limerick after the World Cup, having played a key role at Thomond Park as back-up to Conor Murray over the course of 27 appearances.

"I knew that coming here that it was only a short-time move and from four months it has been over a year now," he said ahead of his last game in red.

"The long and short of it is I'm not too sure. I've enjoyed it here, I'd love to stay. I started the campaign but I know the position and it's tricky.

"Whatever happens, happens. It's a tough situation. I've moved around a bit. This is tougher without having my family here.

"You never get used to moving. Here has been different. I've made really good friends and without my family here I've got really close with guys here because that is all I've got. It's tough.

"If my contract does finish, I've nothing in the pipeline at the minute. When I get a yes or no, I can try to then work something out.

"At the moment I'm just living the moment, there's a great vibe here. Just living in the here and now, it's all I can do."

What have they said?

Johann van Graan is certainly a fan of the player, praising him back in November as "one of the best and most professional players" he's ever coached.

"He's been the standard bearer for us over the past few months - Incredible human being. We are really going to miss him at Munster,' said the South African.

"He's certainly one of the best and most professional players that I've coached in my time of 18 years of catching professional rugby.

"He's one of the very best and he's a Munster man now - Once a Munster man, always Munster man, and we'll miss."