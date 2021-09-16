Who is Duane Vermeulen? All you need to know about South African World Cup winner who has joined Ulster Rugby

When Ulster Rugby pulled the most shocking of rabbits out of the transfer hat today with the unveiling of new signing Duane Vermeulen, it sent the fanbase into a frenzy of excitement for the season ahead.

But it will also attract the casual fan to Kingspan Stadium over the course of the campaign as world-be armchair supporters come to see the World Cup winner in the flesh.

So if you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, here’s a quick guide to why he’s such an impressive recruit.

Read more Duane Vermeulen: Ulster Rugby pull off shock signing of South African World Cup winning star

Who is Duane Vermeulen?

Age: 35

Position: Back row

Height: 1.93m (6’4)

Weight: 117kg (18 st. 06 lbs)

Former clubs: Pumas, Cheetahs, Stormers, Toulon, Kubota Spears, Bulls

Nickname: Thor. That should be a hint as to what Ulster can expect from him.

International experience: This is where it starts to get good. Vermeulen has 54 Test caps for South Africa and is a current international for the World Cup winners.

World Cup hero: Not only that but in the 2019 World Cup final, Vermeulen was named man of the match as the Springboks beat England to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy, having made 10 carries and 49 meters (both the most of any player) and won two turnovers.

Tipped for the top for the start: None other than his World Cup winning coach Rassie Erasmus had Vermeulen tipped for such top level heroics as early as 2007, when he signed the back row for his Cheetahs side.

“Rassie told me to keep an eye on this guy,” current national team boss and then Cheetahs S&C coach Jacques Nienaber recalls. “He believed that Duane was going to be a world-class player. I looked at Duane, and to be honest I didn’t know what to think.

“He was a fast learner, though, with an unbelievable work ethic. I soon realised that while the kid was raw he was extremely powerful. I began to understand why Rassie had brought Duane to the Cheetahs and why he rated him so highly.”

Warrior status: In his Super Rugby debut for the Cheetahs back in 2007, it has been reported that a big hit sent his teeth through his upper lip. Rejecting Erasmus’ suggestion that he come off, Vermeulen apparently asked to play on. Different breed.

World class standard: Having by then won the Currie Cup in both 2007 and 2012, Vermeulen was recognised on an individual basis back in 2014, when he was one of five players nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year award, although he eventually lost out to All-Black Brodie Retallick.

As impressive as ever: At the age of 35, it may seem that Vermeulen may be past that sort of peak performance but the evidence would seem to contradict that assumption. In March this year, he was crowned SA Rugby Player of the Year for the second time, having captained his Bulls side to both the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup titles. He was also named Super Rugby and Super Rugby Unlocked Player of the Year.

"It was a very tough season but Duane was superb - not only on the field, where his performances were on par with the very high standard we’ve become accustomed to from him, but he also led the Bulls with aplomb as our teams had to navigate numerous new curve balls and challenges," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

How has he ended up at Ulster? The province, of course, were on the look-out for a replacement for Marcell Coetzee, who returned to South Africa earlier this year. Leone Nakarawa had been announced as a new signing but that deal collapsed over the summer. The Belfast Telegraph understands that the move has gone through with a helping word in his compatriot’s ear from Ulster legend Ruan Pienaar.

Injury worry? Vermeulen did sit out the Lions tour to South Africa this summer after undergoing ankle surgery; a crushing disappointment for him as he was denied the chance to take on the touring side in a full Test match having held them to a surprise draw with the Emerging Boks back in 2009. However, speaking earlier this month, he indicated that there’s no reason to be concerned about his injury and even said that he’s hoping to go on long enough to play in the 2023 World Cup.

“I’ll keep pushing as long as I can until I can’t keep up anymore,” he said. “I told Jacques (Nienaber) I’ll try my best, but if he sees that I can’t keep up, he must sit down with me and tell me it is time to move on. For now, I am still pushing hard and trying my best with my team-mates, and I’m giving my best for my country, and if that pushes me to another Rugby World Cup, then that’s fine with me.”

It’ll also be a good sign for Ulster as in order to do that, he’ll have to deliver some top level performances in the white and saffron jerseys.