Who will Ulster play? All you need to know about the Challenge Cup last 16 draw as Ulster will face one of eight opponents

Ulster are in the Challenge Cup after losing both of the Champions Cup pool stage games.

Ulster will this week discover their European Challenge Cup fate as Dan McFarland's side are given the opportunity to end their trophy drought.

The northern province haven't won silverware since lifting the Celtic League title in 2006.

Chief among the reasons for that 15-year wait has been the difficulty of overcoming the challenge of their southern neighbours Leinster.

However, this season's revamped European schedule provides a rare opportunity to lift a trophy without having to overcome the all-conquering men in blue.

So here's everything you need to know about this year's Challenge Cup competition:

When is the last 16 draw?

It takes place, along with the draw for the Champions Cup last 16, at 12 noon on Tuesday and we'll bring you live updates on the Belfast Telegraph website.

Will the quarter-final draw take place as well?

It certainly will, so Ulster will be able to plot their route to the semi-finals.

What are Ulster doing in the Challenge Cup anyway?

After the last two rounds of the already redesigned Champions Cup pool stage were cancelled in January, the top eight in each of the two pools were given an early pass into the knockout stages. As Ulster had already been beaten by Toulouse and, more surprisingly, Gloucester, they were ninth in their table and as such were dumped into the second tier Challenge Cup competition.

Who else is in the Challenge Cup last 16?

The others teams dropping down from the Champions Cup pools are Connacht, Harlequins, Glasgow Warriors, Northampton Saints, Bath, Montpellier and Dragons.

They'll be joined by the top eight from the Challenge Cup pool stage, which was also abandoned after two games: London Irish, Ospreys, Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Blues, Zebre Rugby Club, Agen, Benetton Rugby and Newcastle Falcons.

Who can Ulster face in the last 16 draw?

There is no seeding for the teams dropping down from the Champions Cup but neither is it a completely open draw. Teams from the same league will be kept apart, meaning Ulster cannot face Connacht, Glasgow, Dragons, Ospreys, Cardiff Blues, Zebre or Benetton until the quarter-finals.

That means there are eight teams Ulster can face, one of those Paddy Jackson's London Irish. The other seven are Harlequins, Northampton Saints, Bath, Montpellier, Leicester Tigers, Agen and Newcastle Falcons.

Will Ulster be at home or away?

That's down to the draw although there are some teams that are guaranteed a home tie in the last 16 thanks to winning both of their pool stage matches. That means that if Ulster draw London Irish or Leicester Tigers, the tie will be away from home. Otherwise, it's all on who comes out of the hat first.

When will the last 16 and quarter-final matches take place?

The last 16 games will take place on the weekend of 2/3/4 April, with the quarter-finals scheduled for the following weekend (9/10/11 April). The exact dates, venues and kick-off times of the last 16 matches will be announced shortly after the draw and all games will be broadcast live on BT Sport.