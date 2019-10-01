Wiehahn Herbst returns to provide Ulster cover as Marcell Coetzee included in squad for South Africa trip but Stuart McCloskey still absent

There's a familiar face set to return to an Ulster jersey in South Africa over the next couple of weeks.

Wiehahn Herbst only departed Kingspan Stadium in April but will make a temporary return to the squad to provide cover at tighthead prop for the upcoming double header against Cheetahs and Southern Kings.

The 31-year-old moved back to his native South Africa to sign for Bulls but, with his new side currently in the off-season, Herbst is free to play for his former club as Dan McFarland's men look to continue their winning start to the PRO14 season.

Herbst will provide cover as Ulster are without Marty Moore, expected to return after the trip south, and long-term absentee Gareth Milasinovich.

There's more mixed injury news in Ulster's 29-man panel.

Back row Marcell Coetzee has made it into the squad as he nears a return from an ankle injury but there is still no place for last term's Player of the Season Stuart McCloskey, who is sidelined by what has been described only as a 'lower limb' issue.

There is, of course, no place for the rest of Ulster's injured contingent, including Will Addison, Nick Timoney, Robert Baloucoune.

Coetzee had originally been thought to be out for as long as three months when he suffered an injury during South Africa's 24-18 World Cup warm-up victory over Argentina in mid-August.

However, his recovery was swifter than expected and his return comes as a timely boost for an Ulster squad also facing up to the loss of fellow back row Jordi Murphy, who starts for Ireland against Russia on Thursday after being called into the World Cup panel.

Sam Carter, Matt Faddes and Jack McGrath are joined be fellow summer recruit Bill Johnston, who is set for his Ulster debut.

Ulster will take on the Cheetahs on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm BST) before playing the Southern Kings a week later (kick-off 3pm BST).

Ulster squad to take on Cheetahs and Southern Kings

Forwards (17): John Andrew, Sam Carter, Marcell Coetzee, Rob Herring, Greg Jones, Ross Kane, Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Jack McGrath, Alan O’Connor, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Clive Ross, Kieran Treadwell, Wiehahn Herbst

Backs (12): Billy Burns, John Cooney, Angus Curtis, Matt Faddes, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Bill Johnston, Michael Lowry, Louis Ludik, Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, David Shanahan