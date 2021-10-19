Will Addison: Ulster Rugby star’s latest injury blow ‘very tough’ to take as Dan McFarland explains road ahead

A gifted footballer with a play-maker's vision who can play right across the outside-back positions, when fit the 29-year-old is a coach’s dream.

Unfortunately, as he prepares for another spell on the sidelines, fitness has been all too fleeting.

The former Sale man arrived from England in 2018 with a string of ailments behind him but could hardly have been prepared for the luckless run he has endured since landing on these shores a little over three years ago. From niggles to tears, through surgeries and now a fractured leg, the Cumbrian with Enniskillen roots has been limited to just 31 games since the ink dried on his first contract at Kingspan Stadium, 26 for Ulster and five for Ireland.

Read more Rory Best’s first international coaching role confirmed for autumn internationals

Indeed, if not for the sort of freak injury on Friday that could happen to anyone but seem to only befall an unfortunate few, he’d have been hoping to add to his tally of Test caps through the autumn internationals next month.

It was only a year ago that Addison was suffering through a back injury he wasn’t sure would ever heal sufficiently to allow him to resume his rugby career, ultimately relying on what he described at the time as a “pretty unique” surgery to get him back on the field.

Luke Marshall has been kept involved amid his own injury

Having endured such tough times and come out the other side will be unlikely to make the coming months any easier, though. So said his head coach yesterday.

"My impression would be that when you've come back from a big knock-back and it happens again, that would be very tough,” reflected Dan McFarland.

“It's the same with (Munster’s) RG Snyman. Is it easier because it's his second ACL recovery? I wouldn't think so.

”You know what you have to do practically but that's a long old road there. Players want to play rugby and they know that it's an experience that isn't there for them.”

While Addison’s surgery to reset the fracture was only on Sunday, Ulster will quickly look to get him back into the team environment to at least try and ease the mental strain of such an untimely set-back.

"We’ll keep him involved,” added McFarland. “These processes are always difficult. Luke Marshall is going through that process at the moment and we have Luke integrally involved in things here. That's how we do it.”

In Addison’s absence, and indeed the absence of a few more besides, Ulster will head to Dublin to face Connacht in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening. Despite an injury list that includes the likes of Iain Henderson, John Cooney and Jordi Murphy, the northern province go into this last game before the international break sitting top of the United Rugby Championship table and boasting the league’s only maximum return.

McFarland’s old side Connacht, who ceded home advantage to play this game at Irish Rugby HQ rather than Galway, in contrast have struggled through a one win from four start.

They felt aggrieved by their latest reverse on Saturday evening at the hands of Munster though, a key offside missed by the TMO when reviewing a try at Thomond Park.

Pain game: Dan McFarland sympathises with Will Addison

That led coach Andy Friend to surmise that the 50/50 officiating calls all too often go against his once unfashionable side which, coupled with comments from former World Cup winning coach Jake White that players move to Connacht as “a way to get noticed by the bigger provinces”, have likely left a sizeable chip in western shoulders.

"There's a tremendous amount of pride, of work and of expertise that has taken rugby in Connacht to where it stands now which is right near the top of our league and a threat to anyone,” said McFarland who spent well over a decade as a player then coach at The Sportsground. “I'm not going to say that it's disrespectful, because I'm sure Jake White didn't mean to be disrespectful, but it's an inaccurate characterisation.

“On the 50/50s, it's a useful tool for a coach to say ‘we're hard done by.’ I know Andy well, we're good friends, and that decision was 100 percent wrong but those things happen in games. It never comes down to that.

“The first three points that Connacht got came off the back of a forward pass from one of their players. Do I think they get the rough end of 50/50s? No, I don't. That was an argument we could have had in 2002 when we were 11th in the league. You can't make that argument as a top four team, it's just not true and that's my perspective.”