Will Addison's season over as Ulster star banned for four games following Rainbow Cup red card against Munster

Will Addison’s Ulster season is over after the Irish international was handed a four-game ban following last week’s red card against Munster.

The former Sale man was making his first start since January 2020 in Thomond Park last Friday evening but now faces another frustrating spell on the sidelines after his first-half dismissal for a tackle on Dan Goggin.

At a hearing the tackle was deemed a mid-range offence, bringing with it an entry-point of a six-week suspension while to reach the ultimate decision of four weeks the lack of aggravating circumstances as well as the mitigating circumstances put forward by Addison were considered.

With Ulster having only three games remaining this season, Leinster this evening followed by the hosting of Scarlets and a trip to Edinburgh, the suspension would also seemingly scupper any hopes of a quick return to the Ireland fold.

While he hasn’t featured for the Test side since winning his fourth cap in the World Cup warm-ups of August 2019, a fit Addison has never felt far away from the national side and indeed he was in the squad for the 2020 Six Nations before injury struck. A return in Ireland’s Test against Japan on July 3, however, is now out of the equation.