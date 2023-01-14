Young star Harry Sheridan named to the bench as Ulster coach Dan McFarland shakes up his squad for La Rochelle clash

Rugby

Few players will make their provincial debuts in a Champions Cup game away to the reigning kings in Europe but the rarity will befall Harry Sheridan should he be used from Ulster’s bench in La Rochelle this evening.

In his second year in the side’s Academy structures, the former Irish under-20 lock has been named as second-row cover by Dan McFarland for his side’s daunting trip to France.

One of a number of alterations made by McFarland, as he looks to address the northern province’s alarming slide of five losses from six games.

The Sullivan Upper product caught the eye playing for the Ulster ‘A’ team two years ago — something he later admitted would not have been possible had the Covid-19 pandemic not moved his university studies online. Then a member of the province’s sub Academy structure, underage representation for Ireland followed and he would play all but five minutes of that season’s under-20s Six Nations in the second-row.

Ian Madigan gets the start at number 10 for Ulster

Selected ahead of the likes of Sam Carter and Cormac Izuchukwu — skipper Iain Henderson is again moved to blindside to allow both Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell to feature in the engine room — Sheridan’s selection is just one that can be viewed as an attempt to shake things up.

Out-half Billy Burns is selected only on the bench, just the second time he has been named as a replacement this season, with Ian Madigan getting the start in the 10 jersey.

And the man who won this competition with Leinster will have Nathan Doak as his half-back partner with usual number nine John Cooney neither in the ‘23’ or among the 13 players listed as unavailable for selection by the province.

In his absence, and with Dave Shanahan injured, Michael McDonald would make his European bow, and just a second Ulster outing since his summer arrival from Western Force, if called upon from the bench.

Loosehead Andy Warwick is again named as tighthead cover with former All Black Jeff Toomaga-Allen, fresh from going the full 80 on return from injury against Benetton, getting the nod in the number three jersey with both Marty Moore, who is out for this season and perhaps some of next, and Tom O’Toole both absent.

In what is the last game before Andy Farrell names his Six Nations squad next week, Rob Baloucoune, Stuart McCloskey and James Hume are either injured or having minutes managed.