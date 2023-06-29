Ulster Rugby’s 3G pitch plan approved by Belfast City Council

Ulster Rugby can finally press ahead with the installation of a new 3G playing surface at their Ravenhill home after their planning application was approved by Belfast City Council tonight (Thursday).

It will be the biggest change at the home of rugby in the province since the 2014 redevelopment of the ground and bring to an end 99 years of a grass surface in BT6.

The Belfast Telegraph broke news of the plans back in February but, almost two months after what will prove to be the last game on the old pitch, work has not yet started.

The delay came after the plans were met with local objection at a previous Council meeting.

Residents raised concerns regarding HGV traffic resulting from the work while Friends of the Earth voiced warnings over the environmental impact.

Councilors subsequently requested a site visit and deferred the decision.

But with that visit completed on Wednesday before a Planning Committee meeting tonight, the plans have now been approved with only two councilors opposed.

With Ulster's 2023/24 season not due to begin until the end of October due to the Rugby World Cup, it will now be expected that the old pitch can be removed and replaced before the start of the new campaign.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph last month, Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie outlined his reasons for the huge change.

While the moving of Ulster's Champions Cup game with La Rochelle to the Aviva Stadium due to a frozen pitch in Belfast last December was a factor, the organisation had already been exploring their options in the face of a deteriorating surface that was suffering from use not just by the senior side but at all levels of the game.

“We’ve been looking at investment in the pitch for well over a year now,” he explained. “We want to have a consistent high performance surface during the course of the season. With weather and overuse that becomes difficult to do with the pitch as it currently stands and doesn’t allow the team to play the type of rugby that we generally want to play.

“From a governing body perspective where we have a responsibility and desire to host all our domestic finals here, schools and clubs matches during the course of the year and what we’ve seen partly in trying to protect the pitch for the men’s senior team is that we’ve had to shift some of those.

“We’ve been looking at this for well over a year, at what type of investment to make, and looking at the usage profile that we need. Yes you could do a grass surface, yes you could do a hybrid surface, but you’d still be constrained in how much you can use that. Really the only solution that worked on all fronts was to go down the route of artificial.

“There’s been a huge amount of consultation over a long period of time with players, staff, medical research, and we feel comfortable with where we’re landing on it."