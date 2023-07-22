Ulster Rugby’s oldest season ticket holder passes away shortly after 100th birthday

Noble Hamilton, Ulster Rugby’s oldest season ticket holder, has passed away just over a fortnight after his 100th birthday.

The centenarian, who was also the oldest member of Banbridge Rugby Football Club, was surprised with a birthday visit by Ulster player John Cooney earlier this month, who also provided him with a framed team photo signed by all the province’s squad.

The scrum-half visited Mr Hamilton at Iveagh House care home in Banbridge, where he was further treated to a ‘Happy Birthday’ chorus.

Rev Canon Hamilton was also a former Church of Ireland clergyman.

In an online tribute, Banbridge RFC stated: “President, Officers and members of the Club deeply regret the passing, this afternoon, of their oldest member Chancellor Noble Hamilton, just 16 days after his 100th birthday.

“Sincere condolences are extended to Noble's family.”

Ulster Rugby added: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Noble Hamilton.

“As our oldest Season Ticket Holder, Noble was a proud Ulster supporter for many years, and we were honoured to recently celebrate his 100th birthday with him.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time."

The dedicated supporter has been described by many on social media as intelligent, principled and ‘one of life’s true gentlemen’.