Ulster see Rainbow Cup hopes come to an end despite battling performance in Leinster defeat

In a competition they couldn’t win, and on a ground where they never win, Ulster’s best performance of the Rainbow Cup was still not enough to halt what is now their worst losing streak in over four years.

A trio of consecutive losses becoming a quartet was always the likeliest outcome from a trip to a venue where they haven’t won since 2013 and were facing a Leinster side who, despite recent setbacks, remain the gold standard in this part of the world and fielded a side boasting no less than 13 Irish internationals.

But Ulster’s own front-liners led a decent charge – Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey especially to the fore – and for all the doom, gloom and 20-point spreads, they were the brighter side for much of the first-half and will rue that they didn’t make more of such a strong opening period.

From the off, they looked much more of a mind to get a result than they had in either of their past losses to near neighbours over the past month.

A trademark choke tackle from McCloskey in the first minutes welcomed the fit-again Caelan Doris back to the rigours of match action after a lengthy absence, while an early carry from Matty Rea certainly provided a statement of intent.

Leinster’s line-speed was doing enough to keep the visitors at bay, although when Ross Byrne shot up a little too quickly his offside gave the northern province the opportunity to turn their early promise into points.

Frustratingly for a side who have learnt the hard way that chances in this particular patch of south Dublin are not to be wasted, the lineout was disrupted by James Ryan as Rob Herring sought out Henderson.

The sense that headway needed to be reflected on the scoreboard was only compounded by when Eric O’Sullivan knocked on five metres from the Leinster line and Dave Shanahan got even closer to the whitewash only to be turned over as he stretched for what would have been the opening score.

A quarter of an hour in and the ball still hadn’t came within a couple of postcodes of the Ulster ‘22’ but a second line-out steal after they again went to the corner from a penalty only added to the sense that they would soon be made to pay for such wastefulness.

As such, there was as much relief as joy at what was a super try finished by Robert Baloucoune as the quarter mark neared.

Turning the ball over at a Leinster scrum, McCloskey’s impressive start continued as his pass guided the run of Stockdale past the onrushing Dave Kearney and Ulster’s full-back set Baloucoune into space.

With his pace, there was to be no stopping him and Billy Burns’ conversion ensured a much-deserved 7-0 lead.

If anything, Ulster will have felt their early dominance should have yielded a greater reward and, as if to prove the point, Leinster tied things up from their first prolonged piece of possession in opposition territory.

All sparked by a charge down from Ross Byrne, Ulster were on the scramble from the moment hooker Sean Cronin came bursting onto the ball with only the concession of penalties keeping their line in tact. Not for long though, Cian Healy barging his way over with the TMO providing the confirmation that the prop has got over.

Ulster’s collective mood was hardly helped by referee Mike Adamson’s rejection of their captain’s challenge as they queried the legality of Robbie Henshaw’s tackle on Robert Baloucoune, the usually placid Henderson uncharacteristically vocal in his obvious displeasure.

The skipper at least channelled his frustration in the right manner, stealing a line-out soon after but Shanahan and James Hume just couldn’t combine to work their way past Leinster’s retreating back-line off the turnover.

After Doris won a penalty with the clock red, Leinster finished the half on the front foot but Ulster carried parity into the turn after Stockdale finished a strong 40-minute showing by smuggling the ball back onto their side at the breakdown.

That would prove to be his last act after he was replaced by Rob Lyttle at the half and it was Ulster who had the first chance to take the lead after the turn thanks to a scrum penalty but Burns’ effort off the tee drifted wide.

Five minutes later, this time when James Ryan was caught on the wrong side of the ruck, Burns would make no mistake from considerably less distance and nudged Ulster 10-7 ahead.

The slender advantage wouldn’t last, Leinster’s Lion replacement Jack Conan finding a gap in the Ulster defensive line only moments after coming on.

Fatigue certainly seemed to be becoming more of a factor as Leinster moved through phase after energy-sapping phase but the manner of the game’s key score will have been galling to Ulster as they travelled back up the road.

A somewhat aimless kick from Ross Byrne was allowed to bounce in the Ulster back-field and, in the subsequent confusion, it was Tommy O’Brien who controlled the ball. The mood of the visitors hardly helped that it was Henshaw who ultimately provided the finishing touch.

With Garry Ringrose’s impromptu kicking performance from the TV proving flawless, Leinster led 21-10 and, as Dan McFarland turned to his bench, it was now-or-never territory.

Never, as it turned out, a last-gasp score from Craig Gilroy coming too late to launch a comeback. Ulster showed plenty of heart as they huffed and puffed through the end of a tiring game at the end of a tiring season. In both though, their race was run.

