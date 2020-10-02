Ulster set new home record as they delight crowd in attendance with bonus point victory over Benetton

A mere seven and a half months on from tying their previous mark, Ulster opened up their 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 campaign by setting a new unbeaten record at Kingspan Stadium in the pro era, their 35-24 win over Benetton representing the province’s 22nd straight game without defeat in Belfast.

The Treviso outfit have been the only side during that time to leave BT6 with a draw and there were times throughout the night that they seemed intent on going one better this time around.

The visitors deserved at least some scant consolation from a game that remained in the balance until the 74th minute but ultimately five tries from Dan McFarland’s men saw them to the bonus-point victory, replacement hooker Adam McBurney making things safe in the final moments.

Early on, few would have thought the result would still be up for debate so late in the evening.Starting with such a young centre pairing, Ulster could hardly have hoped for a more settling start, both James Hume and Stewart Moore crossing for tries in the opening 11 minutes.

Hume, who so lit up the PRO14 final last month with a brilliant individual effort from distance, could hardly have grabbed a more dissimilar score this time around, diving onto the ball when it was already over the line after a deft poke through from the boot of John Cooney.

After Craig Gilroy did well in the air, it was only two minutes later when Ulster countered sharply through Stockdale and Cooney to send Moore cantering home.

At 14-0 up, it seemed that home comforts had righted Ulster’s recently shaky ship but Benetton were making light of any rust from their lengthy absence from the field while showing a real willingness to play at a high tempo and keep the ball alive.

With Tavuyara and Monty Ioane sparking panic whenever they came onto the ball at pace, Federico Ruzza barged his way over in response 15 minutes before the turn and the first-half still had plenty of twists in store.

Mike Lowry became the third of Ulster’s recent Academy graduates to score when smartly recognising the space down the blindside before ghosting through a gap without having to use Rob Lyttle on his outside.

Benetton’s confidence never seemed to waver though, and they maintained their attacking adventure. When Stockdale was binned for a high tackle on the visiting captain Dewaldt Devenage there could be no complaints about the yellow card despite the somewhat bemused expression on the face of the Ulster full-back.

Having found plenty of holes in the host’s rearguard when facing 15 in defence, playing a man up saw Kieran Crowley’s men reap the rewards their possession and pressure had warranted.

First the accomplished Italy under-20s fly-half Paolo Garbisi, on the occasion of just his second PRO14 start, made the most of the space to go over and his conversion made it a one-score game.

And parity would soon come too, Braam Steyn - a veritable veteran at 28-years-old when compared to the game’s other try scorers - the man to finish off a fine move after Jayden Hayward had kept the ball alive on the deck. Thrilling for the neutrals, it was not a passage that too many of Ulster’s would-be tacklers will want to see again.

Stockdale returned after the break - while Eric O’Sullivan joined proceedings too having replaced Jack McGrath - but Benetton remained in the ascendancy making good yards off Ulster kicks from hand that found grass with too little frequency.

Indeed the only change in pace came when they opted to show some hitherto absent caution and kick for the posts when awarded a central penalty.

Garbisi confidently knocked it over for a first lead of the game.

If the 600 in attendance were starting to worry, then Ulster at least could fall back on their maul for comfort, finding their fourth try of the game through the forwards, Marcell Coetzee the man reaping the benefits from close range.

Bonus-point secured yet the result was still very much in question. The game was lacking the verve of the first 40 by the time the hour mark arrived and Dan McFarland called upon his reserve half-backs Alby Mathewson and Bill Johnston to see the game home, while Academy Player of the Year David McCann joined them to make his debut in the back-row.

The decreased zip in things perhaps suited Ulster as time ebbed away but it was still the Italians who looked more likely to bag the crucial next score.

Just when another lead change seemed imminent though, Hume, once again hugely impressive, forced an imperative turnover with a good deal of assistance from replacement second-row Dave O’Connor.

Benetton would not get so close again and when, with seven minutes remaining, Adam McBurney wriggled his way over the line off the back of a maul, it was a turnover that loomed larger still. The game was finally safe for Ulster, even if the 11-point margin of victory failed to really reflect much of the game. Not even a brief floodlight failure could prevent Ulster from their opening night victory.

We may not be sure if we’ll get to see this season out to conclusion, nor do we know exactly which teams and how many of them will be there if we do.

One thing remains the same in this most unpredictable of years though - Ulster in Belfast are still what passes for a safe bet...even on nights when they make it something of sweat first.

