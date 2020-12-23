Ulster set to face new South African opposition in Rainbow Cup after conclusion of PRO14 campaign

Ulster will face four new South African teams in April, but the Cheetahs will no longer be involved

Ulster will face brand new opposition for the first time next year when they enter the Rainbow Cup featuring their Guinness PRO14 rivals and the four South African 'Super' teams.

The current PRO14 campaign will end after 16 rounds, which will then be followed by the two Conference winners facing off in the Grand Final on March 27.

Following that, the 12 teams competing in this year's competition will then enter a new tournament with the four South African teams - the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers - prior to the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The Rainbow Cup is set to begin on April 17 and will run with the same format as the PRO14, with the teams split into two pools of eight and the two pool winners meeting in a final on June 19.

Teams will play only the other teams in their pool, which will be split to have two Irish, two Welsh, two South African and one Scottish and Italian team each.

The PRO14 have not yet confirmed that the South African sides will join the league permanently from the 2021/22 season, although it is expected that will be the case, with this being the first step in that process.

Qualification for the 2021/22 European Champions Cup will be decided by the final standings in each Conference after the 16 rounds of the PRO14 campaign in March.

The introduction of the four South African sides, who have up until now competed in the exclusively southern hemisphere competition Super Rugby, is set to add an extra element to the PRO14.

After announcing they would not be continuing their partnership with SANZAAR, who run Super Rugby, the ideal solution for SA Rugby would be joining a northern hemisphere tournament which involved less travel and played in similar time zones, and now a deal has been struck.

Most of the World Cup-winning Springbok side still play their club rugby for one of the Bulls, Lions, Sharks or Stormers, including inspirational captain Siya Kolisi, who represents the Stormers.

In all, 18 of the 31 players in the South Africa squad from Japan last year still play their rugby in their native country, meaning there is a massive influx of talent coming to the competition.

"At a time where our sport has faced its greatest challenge, we have promising news about an innovative solution to partner with South African rugby ahead of the British & Irish Lions tour," said PRO14 Rugby chief executive Martin Anayi.

"It was vital that we worked with all parties to ensure our 12 teams had a clear road towards European qualification. With a Lions tour in South Africa to come it is hard to think of anything better to whet the appetite than the best players from the Celtic regions competing against World Cup-winning Springboks in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup."

Jurie Roux, the chief executive of SA Rugby, added: "The inclusion of South Africa's ‘Super’ Teams in the Rainbow Cup is a once-in-a-generation, watershed moment for South African rugby.

"After so much turmoil and uncertainty in 2020, the prospect of a return to top-flight international domestic competition is one to which we all can all look forward with real excitement."

However, it is bad news for the Cheetahs, who under the new proposal will be frozen out in order to bring in the four new South African sides, while the Southern Kings - who entered voluntary liquidation in September - are now officially gone too.