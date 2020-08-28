Ulster squad are motivated to right some wrongs against Leinster after last week's defeat, insists Moore

New look: Marty Moore, Ulster Rugby and Kingspan are encouraging fans to #StandUpTogether, as they unveiled a special edition jersey to be worn tomorrow

Ulster prop Marty Moore can be counted among those who spent the past two days hoping that tomorrow's game against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium would go ahead.

If the outbreak of Covid-19 among the squad's Academy squad was to have put paid to the second weekend of interpros, Dan McFarland's men would have, in a best case scenario, been going into next week's Guinness PRO14 play-offs undercooked.

And Moore, who played only the opening 40 minutes of the loss to Connacht, was quick to admit his own performance was not one that he wanted to linger upon for any longer than strictly necessary.

"A lot of us, myself included, didn't show the better side of ourselves as rugby players in an Ulster jersey," said the 29-year-old. "It was disappointing, and then you've a long week waiting for the next one to roll around to try and put it right

"We had a pretty long look at the performance on Sunday, both at home and together as a squad. That's not what we expect of ourselves. The biggest kick to move on is when you look at something and you don't recognise yourself as a team at times.

"It's unfortunate that it's off the back of six months since our last game. You can train among yourselves but it's never the same intensity, and I think the weekend gone showed us what areas we were lacking in. It's a physical effort thing to be at pace from the start and everyone wants to go out and right a few wrongs."

While Ulster already know that they'll face Edinburgh in a semi-final next Saturday and, as such, there is little riding on the outcome of this weekend's game, the need for minutes in the legs after the long lockdown will be felt all the more acutely after faltering first up.

Playing in a specialised position like tighthead, Moore knows that opportunities to get fully up to speed may well be more limited.

"In a usual season, we'd usually have one (Irish) and one Premiership opposition in pre-season before you get into the league," he said.

"And even then it's not necessarily a case of hit the ground running first game up in the league. I think it's been on everyone's minds that we need to fast-track that this year across all the provinces.

"All the players know there's no time really for easing our way into it, so that was probably why it was so disappointing because we had that earmarked as a potential hurdle and we didn't quite live up to what we had preached leading up to the game.

"I think it takes a game or two before you're back to normal. To be at your best, definitely it's not going to happen in the first game."

Even with their play-off spot secured, there is still the incentive of getting one over their old rivals, a side they could yet meet in the final next month.

"It's huge," Moore said. "It kind of comes down to an old school interpro this week because both teams have those play-off spots in both competitions booked.

"It just comes down to pride for your club and feeds into everything going forward. We know we can meet them down the road and we know what a danger and threat they are.

"But we also know we can go out there and beat them when we turn up and we play in a manner that we know we can do."