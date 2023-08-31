Ulster stars fly out to World Cup in France with Ireland

31 August 2023; Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, left, talks to Ireland players, from left, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, and IRFU performance director David Nucifora at Dublin Airport ahead of Ireland's flight to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

31 August 2023; Ireland head coach Andy Farrell makes is way onto the plane at Dublin Airport ahead of Ireland's flight to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

31 August 2023; Ireland players, from left, Jonathan Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier pose for a photograph with Aer Lingus pilots Caolan Flanagan and Ruairi Farrell at Dublin Airport ahead of Ireland's flight to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

31 August 2023; Jonathan Sexton pictured at Dublin Airport ahead of Ireland's flight to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

31 August 2023; Jonathan Sexton pictured at Dublin Airport ahead of Ireland's flight to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The Ireland squad pose for a team photograph before their departure at Dublin Airport

Ulster quartet Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole were part of Ireland’s 33-man World Cup squad that departed Dublin for France this afternoon.

Forwards Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan, Rónan Kelleher and Dave Kilcoyne were also on the flight, even though they have been carrying injuries throughout pre-season. However, they are on track in terms of their respective recoveries, ahead of Saturday week’s tournament opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

Fit-again Johnny Sexton is set to feature in the clash with Romania, as the Ireland captain’s three-game suspension comes to an end.

Ireland flew directly to Tours, the capital city of the Loire Valley, where they will be based throughout the pool stages.

With a new purpose-built training complex available to Ireland in Tours, preparations will ramp up this weekend, including an open training session at the nearby Stade de la Vallée du Cher, which is set to welcome a large crowd after tickets were snapped up by the locals.

Andy Farrell is set to address the media at the open session on Saturday morning before Ireland will officially be welcomed at the Grand Théâtre de Tours later that day.

Hooker Kelleher and prop Kilcoyne (both hamstring) are expected to be in contention to return against Romania, while Farrell will also provide a further update on the fitness of hooker Sheehan and No 8 Conan (both foot) in Tours tomorrow.