Ulster to open Champions Cup campaign with trip to Sale Sharks as weekend dates confirmed

Ulster’s Nick Timoney is tackled by Toulouse’s Dorian Aldegheri during the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16, second leg match at Ravenhill

Adam McKendry

Ulster will begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a trip to the AJ Bell Stadium to face Sale Sharks on the weekend of December 9/10/11.

The province will make their return to Europe’s premier club competition when they face the English side for the first time in a competitive fixture on that weekend.

That will be followed by a return to Belfast the following weekend, with defending European champions La Rochelle the visitors to Ravenhill on December 16/17/18.

The return fixture against Ronan O’Gara’s French side will be played on the weekend of January 13/14/15 at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre, with Ulster’s final pool game against Sale at Ravenhill on January 20/21/22.

Exact dates will be confirmed in due course once broadcasters have determined their schedule.

Ulster are in Pool B of the Champions Cup this season, with the top-eight teams in both Pool A and Pool B reaching the knockout stages, which will begin at the end of March.

The province are looking to make an impact in this year’s competition after last year’s last-16 heartbreak at the hands of Toulouse, who knocked them out after a heartbreaking last-gasp defeat at Ravenhill.

Despite finishing second in their pool and winning the away leg in France, scrum-half Antoine Dupont scored a late try to earn Toulouse a narrow victory in Belfast to knock Dan McFarland’s men out.

Ulster’s 2022-23 European Champions Cup schedule

December 9/10/11: Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium

December 16/17/18: Ulster v La Rochelle, Ravenhill

January 13/14/15: La Rochelle v Ulster, Stade Marcel-Deflandre

January 20/21/22: Ulster v Sale Sharks, Ravenhill