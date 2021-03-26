Ulster to start campaign with three interpro derbies as PRO14 confirm format for new Rainbow Cup

Ulster will face Connacht, Munster and Leinster in back-to-back-to-back games to start their Rainbow Cup campaign after the Guinness PRO14 confirmed the format of the tournament.

Dan McFarland's men will kick off the short-term competition with a home game against Connacht on the weekend of April 24/25/26, followed by two away games.

They'll head to Thomond Park to face Munster on May 8/9/10 and then back down the road to Dublin the following weekend to take on Leinster at the RDS Arena.

Each team in the league will play six games, with the top two sides at the end of the league - which will not be split into two and will instead be played as one table - playing in the final on June 19.

The elephant in the room is that there will be an imbalance of fixtures for some teams. For instance, Ulster playing two away derbies against Munster and Leinster is tougher than the Scarlets playing two home derbies and their away derby against Dragons.

Regardless, the confirmation of the format will be welcome news for the provinces after doubts the cross-hemisphere tournament would not take place due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

With South Africa battling its own variant of the virus, the PRO14 have ensured the tournament will go ahead by having the four new South African franchises play all their games either as derbies or away from home.

That means the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will play three derbies each in South Africa prior to travelling to Europe for three away games to round off their campaigns.

It is believed that if a final was to involve a South African team, it would be played in Europe even if they finished as top seeds, however if both teams in the final are South African then it would likely be played in South Africa.

The new event is aimed at easing the four South African franchises into the league for next season, as well as helping Springboks players play their way into form ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour this summer.

“Everyone is glad that we can now put some certainty into the rugby calendar in what has been an unpredictable period," said PRO14 tournament director David Jordan.

"Planning for a cross-hemisphere competition where the situation has been so fluid has provided many challenges, but we believe we have found a solution that is practical and safe to deliver a unique competition that supporters can get excited about.

“Throughout the Guinness PRO14 season, we have liaised with our unions and their governments to ensure we are meeting the conditions set out for elite sport to operate. We are very grateful for that support, without which a cross-border competition such as ours could not have taken place.”

Exact dates for the games will be announced in due course, with the PRO14 saying they are liaising with broadcasters to determine the schedule.