Ulster trio given major challenge by Ireland coach Andy Farrell after international frustrations

As Ireland’s 2021 comes to a close, Andy Farrell will reflect upon a year that could have started no worse nor ended any better.

Having lost their opening two Championship games for the first time since the Six Nations was expanded, the side have reeled off seven straight victories, reaching a high watermark with last weekend’s 29-20 win over the All Blacks.

Looking to finish off the year on a high when an out-of-sorts Argentina come to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow afternoon, the head coach’s team selection confirmed what had already become increasingly clear over the course of the winning run — at present Farrell has a firm grasp of who and what makes up his best side.

Looking to keep the momentum generated this month bubbling through until the Six Nations opener during the first weekend of February, changes have been kept to a minimum for the visit of the Pumas with 11 of those who started against the All Blacks, and 10 from the run-on side against Japan, going again.

While injuries are an ever-lurking spectre in the sport that ensure plans can alter in an instant, this is the most settled the starting side has felt under Farrell’s tenure with settled combinations having emerged.

Andrew Porter’s summer switch from tight-head back to the loose-head side of the scrum has given the coach two props of a calibre that saw both selected for the Lions last summer while in between he appears to have settled on the athleticism of Ronan Kelleher.

With James Ryan and Iain Henderson having been paired together plenty over the years, and Tadhg Beirne another great option, the emergence of a balanced back-row trio has been a real boon.

With Jack Conan carrying his Lions form back into the green jersey, Josh van der Flier quietly having made the seven jersey his own and Caelan Doris excelling after returning from his injury issues, it looks a challenge for both the experienced and youthful loose forwards to force their way back in.

While Robbie Henshaw’s return from injury comes in tandem with Bundee Aki succumbing to a knock, the oddity of that pair and Garry Ringrose rarely being available en bloc continues while all of a sudden Jamison Gibson-Park appears to have wrested control of the nine jersey from Conor Murray.

With Hugo Keenan a virtual ever-present at full-back and James Lowe seemingly having adapted well to the Test arena, another two spots seem set.

Overall, Farrell will end the three-game autumn slate having handed starts to just 20 different players while a host of his squad will have spent the month at Carton House without seeing any game time, among them the Ulster trio of James Hume, Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney.

Farrell did not dismiss the notion that such consistency of selection is difficult for those left on the outside looking in but stressed that it is up to the individuals to go back to their provinces and impress in the big games to come before the side reassemble in 2022.

“They know exactly where they’re at,” Farrell said of those who have trained hard without the outlet of match day. “I have had individual conversations with all of them.

“It’s difficult for them, there’s no doubt about that. Selection should be difficult and the conversations I have had with all of them (is that) selection is in their own hands, don’t let it be a 50-50.

“Go back now to your provinces and let’s see what you are made of, (let’s) see where camp, the training and everything they have picked up (has left them).

“Not just from how we play, but how they pick up stuff off each other. It will be there for all to see in the next couple of months.

“So, we are interested in how people transfer from camp to club form ASAP and keep that going to want to get back into the room for the Six Nations.”

One player who has been given the chance to impress against Argentina is Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune. The flying winger earned his first cap against the USA in the summer, scoring a memorable try against the Eagles in the Aviva Stadium.

In front of a considerably larger attendance and up against much stronger opposition, this will be a decidedly different test for the 24-year-old.

With Andrew Conway having bagged a hat-trick against Japan and played his part against the All Blacks, a high marker has been set but Farrell has real faith in his potential at this level.

“He’s a quiet type of chap and gets about his business in that type of way,” said the coach after his side’s captain’s run.

“But the potential is there for all to see. I love the way that he’s unorthodox in his play. He’s obviously very quick and hopefully we can get him into a bit of space.

“He has a natural feel for the game and is very underestimated as far as decision-making and reads in defence. He’s very good under the high ball. So hopefully we can get some front-foot ball and give him some room.”

While Argentina arrive having only earned a first win of the year against Italy last week, a win that snapped a seven-game losing streak that encompassed the entire Rugby Championship, Farrell was quick to remind his squad that this is still a side that beat the All Blacks themselves not so long ago.

“They can be unorthodox opponents and offload the ball at unexpected moments,” he added. “We have to be aware of the fact they beat the best team in the world and have beaten us in big matches in the past. They have come to Dublin mindful they have not had a result here before which should spur them on. We are expecting a full on battle.”