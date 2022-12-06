Ulster trio major doubts for Champions Cup opener against Sale Sharks after sustaining head knocks in Leinster loss

John Cooney in action for Ulster before he had to leave the field injured against Leinster

Ulster will be hoping three of their key players will come through their Return to Play Protocols this week ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Sale Sharks on Sunday.

All three of John Cooney, Iain Henderson and Tom Stewart sustained head knocks in their defeat to Leinster at the RDS Arena last Saturday and were each removed from play as part of the World Rugby Head Injury Assessment Process.

Now they will all go through their mandatory Return to Play Protocols to determine whether they can play a part at the AJ Bell Stadium in the first game of their European pool campaign.

Losing all three would be a considerable blow for head coach Dan McFarland, with Cooney their playmaking scrum-half, Henderson their talismanic captain and Stewart one of the most exciting young prospects in Irish rugby.

Were none of them to feature then it is likely Nathan Doak would get the nod in the nine jersey, Alan O’Connor and Ireland international Kieran Treadwell would continue their second row partnership, while Ireland hooker Rob Herring would come into the starting line-up.

Ulster did not provide an update on any of their injured players, with the likes of Scotland loosehead prop Rory Sutherland and Ireland winger Robert Baloucoune among their most notable recent absentees.