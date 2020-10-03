Ulster v Benetton ratings: who shone as province kick off new season with bonus point win over Italians?

It was a good night at Kingspan Stadium for Ulster as they set a new unbeaten record at home and kicked off their 2020/21 season with a big win over Benetton.

Who was the stand-out performer in the victory and who has things to work on? Michael Sadlier runs his eye over the squad...

Starting line-up

Jacob Stockdale - 6

Some really clever running on a number of occasions before his costly yellow card. He returned to perform strongly again with some dangerous runs.

Craig Gilroy - 5

A rare enough outing and he looked eager to show his worth with some energetic kick-chasing but it wasn’t a highly involved evening.

James Hume - 7

Took his try really well and was strong defensively with one turnover he secured in the second half rescuing a dangerous situation.

Stewart Moore - 6

Looked really sharp on his debut which brought a score. There were some lapses but, on the whole, he delivered a strong showing.

Rob Lyttle - 5

Won an important turnover near the Ulster line but just couldn’t get into the game enough and could have done with better opportunities.

Michael Lowry - 8

Again looked strong and confident in the 10 shirt and threw himself into his defensive duties. Nice try too and one great kick-chase win.

John Cooney - 7

Nice grubber for Hume and another who tacked hard. Kicked all four conversions but did kick too long which led to Benetton’s third score.

Jack McGrath - 4

Was pinged for what proved to be a costly Benetton penalty and ended up making 13 tackles but didn’t return for the second half.

Rob Herring - 6

With Benetton enjoying the looseness of the game he was busy putting in the hits and got close to another try off the back of a maul.

Marty Moore - 6

Another who got busy defensively he was involved in the driving wedge which helped set up Lowry’s score and continued to make some good hits.

Sam Carter - 4

Quiet enough with the ball in hand his most notable first half contribution was the defensive work. Gave away a cheap penalty in a good attacking position.

Iain Henderson - 7

There was some decent graft going forward as you would expect from the skipper. Made 12 carries and 15 tackles on a busy evening’s work.

Matthew Rea - 6

One really effective early drive helped create an early platform for Ulster and kept going until the end with lineout wins and good surges.

Sean Reidy - 7

Eighteen tackles in the first half alone told of the Kiwi’s work-rate and he played himself pretty much to a standstill before being replaced.

Marcell Coetzee - 6

There was one jackal attempt but the Italians had his number here but, still, he got the bonus point try when it mattered for the home side.

Replacements

Adam McBurney (for Herring, 64 mins) - 6

Eric O'Sullivan (for McGrath, half-time) - 5

Gareth Milasinovich (for M Moore, 69 mins) - 5

David O'Connor (for Carter, 50 mins) - 6

David McCann (for Reidy, 56 mins) - 6

Alby Mathewson (for Cooney, 59 mins) - 7

Bill Johnston (for Lowry, 59 mins) - 6

Louis Ludik (for Coetzee, 75 mins) - 4