Ulster v Scarlets ratings: Reidy dazzles at home again as O'Sullivan stakes a claim for Ireland call-up

Ulster maintained their unbeaten start to the Guinness PRO14 season with a hard-fought 26-24 bonus point win over Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium on Sunday.

For the third straight home game, Sean Reidy was man of the match, while loosehead prop Eric O'Sullivan was also impressive, but who else stood out?

Michael Sadlier takes a look:

Starting XV

Michael Lowry - 6

As usual some really neat foot-work and was solid at the back. He also helped put Ulster on the front-foot when he had the opportunity.

Matt Faddes - 4

Provided the assist for Lyttle and then moved into the centre after Marshall’s departure. His yellow card came from a poor enough tackle and he didn’t return.

Luke Marshall - n/a

His fourth appearance of the season ended after just three minutes after he had driven up the ball and seemingly shipped some knee damage. Not on long enough to rate.

Stewart Moore - 7

Took his interception try really well and showed his pace to run it in from distance for his second try from the same number of games.

Rob Lyttle - 6

The winger did really well to step inside O’Brien for Ulster’s opening try. Then couldn’t get back to prevent Conbeer’s score but finished strongly.

Bill Johnston - 5

Not as dominant as he would have liked in the opening half, but came very close to putting Lyttle away with a cross-kick. Needed to be more influential.

John Cooney - 5

Helped launch the counter for Ulster’s first try and did really well to prevent Evans from scoring. Threw a poor pass to Johnston and was gone soon afterwards.

Eric O'Sullivan - 7

One good early charge but then came a scrum penalty. Also won an important turnover, helped Reidy score and just kept putting in aggressive and accurate work.

John Andrew - 4

A crooked throw on the half-hour mark didn’t look great and this was a quiet enough outing for him before he made way for McBurney.

Marty Moore - 4

He was asked to go again this was maybe a game too far for the tighthead. Was pinged for collapsing a maul and might have been sin-binned.

Alan O'Connor - 6

The skipper won a critical turnover on his own line and did his usual by getting stuck in as best he could before being replaced by his younger brother.

Kieran Treadwell - 5

The yellow card – it could easily have been red – came just after he’d given away another penalty. Made some amends with Ulster’s bonus point try.

Matty Rea - 5

There were some early carries and at times he supplemented Coetzee’s power. He did really well to put Kalamafoni into touch off one dangerous moment.

Sean Reidy - 7

Made a really good carry towards the end of the half and was rewarded a few minutes later with a score. He put in another typically hard-working display.

Marcell Coetzee - 7

A bit quieter than before but still put in the work even though this was his first game of the season without a try. Still managed to play well though.

Replacements

Craig Gilroy (for Marshall, 3 mins) - 6

Jordi Murphy (for Rea, 53 mins) - 5

Adam McBurney (for Andrew, 56 mins) - 6

Tom O'Toole (for M Moore, 56 mins) - 5

Alby Mathewson (for Cooney, 56 mins) - 7

Ian Madigan (for Faddes, 57 mins) - 5

Kyle McCall (for O’Sullivan, 72 mins) - 4

David O'Connor (for A O’Connor, 72 mins) - 4