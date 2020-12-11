Ulster v Toulouse ratings: Stockdale dazzles and pack stand strong despite first defeat of the season
Ulster's unbeaten start to the season is over and their 25-game unbeaten streak at Kingspan Stadium also came to an end at the hands of Toulouse.
The French side triumphed 29-22 to leave Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup hopes hanging by a thread after one game - but who impressed despite the loss?
Michael Sadlier takes a look:
Starting XV
Michael Lowry - 6
One wonderful early touch-finder but couldn’t get near Dupont when he dummied and scored. Was turned over near the Toulouse line.
Matt Faddes - 5
Was involved in the lead-up to Madigan’s score and then took an ankle knock in the second half and knocked on from an inside line run.
James Hume - 5
Was unlucky to not hold an early high kick from Cooney and notably shrugged off Dupont on one carry. Also put in a key tackle on Medard.
Stuart McCloskey - 6
Back from his lengthy stint at Ireland camp, he was an auxiliary forward for Herring’s brace. Also put in a nice chip but couldn’t get going.
Jacob Stockdale - 7
Back on the wing again and joined the maul for Herring’s first and second scores. Stepped again by Kolbe but did so well from a late cross-kick.
Ian Madigan - 6
The kick-off was out on the full but came roaring back with a great score from a great move and some nice touches too before he left the action.
John Cooney - 7
Nice loop with Madigan for the out-half’s try and his kick-chase was effective. He threw himself at this game and left nothing behind on a difficult night.
Eric O’Sullivan - 7
Congratulated for his maul work for Ulster’s opener the new Ireland cap, he won an important jackal penalty and put in some immense work when required.
Rob Herring - 7
Popped up off the back of a maul for the opening try and later launched himself on a drive down the pitch. His final act was go dot down for his brace.
Marty Moore - 5
Was this maybe a game too far for the hard working and durable prop? It was a difficult night for scrums and after giving away a penalty he was off.
Alan O’Connor - 7
One huge thump on Dupont was felt by the nine and helped avert a dangerous situation. Took over the captaincy and, as usual, gave his all.
Sam Carter - 6
Skipper again he provided some good outlet from the lineouts, an attacking weapon for Ulster. There was one run which gained ground before he was subbed.
Matty Rea - 7
In for Murphy, a good early hit on Faumuina set the scene while he was involved in a heated disagreement with Elstadt. Came into his own when Ulster needed him.
Sean Reidy - 6
Nice support line with Herring to hit Medard and then helped put Kolbe into touch at a key moment. Busy and industrious but it just wasn’t enough.
Marcell Coetzee - 5
Had a quiet first half by his standards and there was one ugly knock-on and then he took a knock early in the second half and looking groggy left the field.
Replacements
John Andrew (for Herring, 59 mins) - 5
Andy Warwick (for O’Sullivan, 76 mins) - 4
Tom O’Toole (for Moore, 53 mins) - 5
David O’Connor (for Carter, 50 mins) - 6
Greg Jones (for Coetzee, 43 mins) - 5
Craig Gilroy (for Madigan, 72 mins) - 4
Not used: Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore