Ulster v Toulouse ratings: Stockdale dazzles and pack stand strong despite first defeat of the season

Ulster's unbeaten start to the season is over and their 25-game unbeaten streak at Kingspan Stadium also came to an end at the hands of Toulouse.

The French side triumphed 29-22 to leave Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup hopes hanging by a thread after one game - but who impressed despite the loss?

Michael Sadlier takes a look:

Starting XV

Michael Lowry - 6

One wonderful early touch-finder but couldn’t get near Dupont when he dummied and scored. Was turned over near the Toulouse line.

Matt Faddes - 5

Was involved in the lead-up to Madigan’s score and then took an ankle knock in the second half and knocked on from an inside line run.

James Hume - 5

Was unlucky to not hold an early high kick from Cooney and notably shrugged off Dupont on one carry. Also put in a key tackle on Medard.

Stuart McCloskey - 6

Back from his lengthy stint at Ireland camp, he was an auxiliary forward for Herring’s brace. Also put in a nice chip but couldn’t get going.

Jacob Stockdale - 7

Back on the wing again and joined the maul for Herring’s first and second scores. Stepped again by Kolbe but did so well from a late cross-kick.

Ian Madigan - 6

The kick-off was out on the full but came roaring back with a great score from a great move and some nice touches too before he left the action.

John Cooney - 7

Nice loop with Madigan for the out-half’s try and his kick-chase was effective. He threw himself at this game and left nothing behind on a difficult night.

Eric O’Sullivan - 7

Congratulated for his maul work for Ulster’s opener the new Ireland cap, he won an important jackal penalty and put in some immense work when required.

Rob Herring - 7

Popped up off the back of a maul for the opening try and later launched himself on a drive down the pitch. His final act was go dot down for his brace.

Marty Moore - 5

Was this maybe a game too far for the hard working and durable prop? It was a difficult night for scrums and after giving away a penalty he was off.

Alan O’Connor - 7

One huge thump on Dupont was felt by the nine and helped avert a dangerous situation. Took over the captaincy and, as usual, gave his all.

Sam Carter - 6

Skipper again he provided some good outlet from the lineouts, an attacking weapon for Ulster. There was one run which gained ground before he was subbed.

Matty Rea - 7

In for Murphy, a good early hit on Faumuina set the scene while he was involved in a heated disagreement with Elstadt. Came into his own when Ulster needed him.

Sean Reidy - 6

Nice support line with Herring to hit Medard and then helped put Kolbe into touch at a key moment. Busy and industrious but it just wasn’t enough.

Marcell Coetzee - 5

Had a quiet first half by his standards and there was one ugly knock-on and then he took a knock early in the second half and looking groggy left the field.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Herring, 59 mins) - 5

Andy Warwick (for O’Sullivan, 76 mins) - 4

Tom O’Toole (for Moore, 53 mins) - 5

David O’Connor (for Carter, 50 mins) - 6

Greg Jones (for Coetzee, 43 mins) - 5

Craig Gilroy (for Madigan, 72 mins) - 4

Not used: Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore