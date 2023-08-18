Ulster’s Ella Durkan: Key to beating Leinster is wiping out mistakes

Ulster’s Ella Durkan is optimistic that the positives from the defeat to Munster can be taken to full effect when facing Leinster

Though it proved to be another defeat for Ulster in their opening Women’s Inter-Provincial outing against champions Munster, it was nevertheless an occasion where the scoreline did not mirror the narrative.

On that basis, on Saturday, in Dublin’s Energia Park (1pm), the northern province can grasp an opportunity to build on the positives from last weekend in Armagh for what was new coach Murray Houston’s first match in charge when they cross swords with Leinster.

Ulster, who have not won an inter-pro in over a decade, will make the trip with arguably more confidence than usual having contained Munster for large periods of last weekend’s game, while today, Leinster are the ones under some pressure after unexpectedly losing their opener to Connacht.

Houston has made several alterations to the starting side defeated 41-14 seven days ago – Munster only really pulling clear in the final quarter – with try scorer Ella Durkan moving from centre to full-back while prop Gemma McCamley switches across the scrum to loosehead prop.

Other changes include a start for Taryn Schutzler at lock, while India Daley comes in at No.8 to allow Sophie Barrett to shift to flanker.

Should Ulster again put together some good phases going forward – though this time with more clinical work needed in sight of the line – and ensure they once more defend with energy and aggression, they can produce a performance of quality which can only be beneficial against a Leinster team gunning to avenge their loss to the western province.

As Durkan outlined, Ulster are heading south in a positive frame of mind.

“We fronted up to Munster and were making our hits but, unfortunately, they pushed on and errors crept into our game,” she reflected.

“We’ve reviewed the game and are focusing on building from the positives in our performance and making sure we clean up our errors.

“We’ve worked a lot on building good relationships so the girls can confidently play off each other.

“We’ve a lot more to show in attack, we didn’t get many opportunities in open play so I’m looking forward to those chances in the games to come.”

Durkan, who plays her rugby for Blackrock in Dublin, added: “We’ve done the work, so the girls are looking forward to putting that out on the pitch.

“I’ve played against Leinster a number of times and I play my rugby in Leinster, so we are familiar with them.”