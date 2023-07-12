Ulster's James McNabney back in Ireland team as only change for Junior World Cup Final

Ulster back-row James McNabney comes straight back into the Irish side for Friday night’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship Final against France.

The Ballymena man missed the side’s final pool game against Fiji and Semi-Final win over South Africa after a citing complaint was upheld for a high tackle against Australia.

As part of both Six Nations Grand Slams won by the side over the past two seasons, the 20-year-old is the only change for the game made by the side’s head coach Richie Murphy.

Back in the No.6 jersey, and with Diarmuid Mangan subsequently shifted into the second-row, McNabney takes the place of his fellow Ulsterman Charlie Irvine, with the Queen’s lock dropping to the bench.

“The entire group are fully focused on producing our best performance of the season on Friday night because we know we’ll need it against a very strong France team,” said Murphy.

“We have made good progress throughout the tournament but we will need to fine-tune all areas of our game for the Final.

“The players and staff are excited about the challenge ahead and we look forward to the Final.

“The level of support we have received from back home throughout has been incredible and a major boost for everyone, and we will do everything to finish the season on the ultimate high.”

Ireland: H McErlean, A Osborne, H Gavin, J Devine, J Nicholson, S Prendergast, F Gunne; P McCarthy, G McCarthy, R Foxe, D Mangan, C O’Tighearnaigh, J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: M Clein, G Hadden, F Barrett, C Irvine, E O’Connell, O Cawley, M Lynch, S Berman.