Ulster's place in Champions Cup confirmed as organisers announce key dates for 2021/22 season

The Heineken Champions Cup dates have been confirmed for next season (Nick Potts/PA)

Ulster have been confirmed as the Guinness PRO14's third seeds for next season's Heineken Champions Cup, while organisers EPCR confirmed the key dates for the competition.

Dan McFarland's side received their designation despite finishing with the joint-second most points and finishing second in Conference A of last season's shortened PRO14 campaign.

The top two seeds go to finalists Leinster and Munster, with Ulster taking third seeds and Connacht fourth. Scarlets, Ospreys, Cardiff Blues and Glasgow Warriors make up the remainder of the PRO14's qualifiers.

With the format for next season's tournament remaining the same as last season - with 24 teams competing in two pools across four match day weekends - it means Ulster will, theoretically, receive a tougher draw than last year.

Last season the Kingspan Stadium side were drawn against eventual winners Toulouse and Gallagher Premiership side Gloucester and next season could feature a similarly tough examination.

For context, the PRO14's third seeds last season, Munster, were drawn against the sixth seeds from both England and France, Harlequins and Clermont Auvergne respectively.

This year's pool stage will also take place over four weekends, split over December 10-12 and 17-19, and January 14-16 and 21-23, with the top eight teams in each pool qualifying for the last-16.

Ulster will only face two opponents home-and-away, like last season, with the identity of those teams discovered at the draw, which will be held over the summer prior to the new season getting under way.

For the first time the last-16 ties will be played in a home-and-away format on April 8-10 and 15-17, with the one-legged quarter-finals on May 6-8 and the semi-finals a week later on May 13-15.

The final will be held at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday, May 28 after it was taken away from the French venue twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the United Rugby Championship (URC) have confirmed that the tournament will be shown free-to-air in Ireland on RTE and TG4 next season.

The URC, which will replace the PRO14 once the four new South African teams come on board, have revealed that 52 of the 60 games featuring Irish teams will be shown by one of the two broadcasters.

RTE's deal, which sees them return to showing live provincial rugby for the first time since 2014, will cover both television and radio coverage and includes knockout games as well, while TG4 is just for television.

Additionally, the URC have confirmed they will work with RTE to produce a domestic and international streaming service called URC TV which will be launched in the summer.

While it has not been announced yet, it is believed that at least some of Ulster's games will be shown free-to-air on BBC Northern Ireland next season.