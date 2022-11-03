Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune poised for biggest test of his career so far with expected starting role in Ireland’s battle with South Africa

Rugby

Robert Baloucoune is set to be named in Ireland's starting line-up for the Test against South Africa

Robert Baloucoune is facing the biggest test of his career as it looks odds-on that he will be named today in Ireland’s side to face world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Ulster winger is expected to be the surprise starter when head coach Andy Farrell reveals his squad for this weekend’s seismic clash which Ravenhill legend Stephen Ferris has described as likely “to be a war” between Ireland, currently the World No.1 side, and the reigning world champions.

Baloucoune is in line to win his third cap against the mighty Springboks and will not have faced Test opposition of this standard before having previously played against the USA in summer 2021 and Argentina this time last year.

This will mark a significant step up for the Enniskillen native after getting no game time in last year’s Six Nations and then being felled by injury, forcing him to miss out on Ireland’s tour to New Zealand.

It appears that Baloucoune, who was on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa, has been given the nod ahead of the experienced Jacob Stockdale, who has also had time out after only recently returning from the sidelines.

Baloucoune could be one of four Ulstermen named by Farrell for this weekend’s seismic clash with Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell and Stuart McCloskey all potentially heading for the Ireland bench.

It would appear, though, that Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier are all fit enough to make Farrell’s team as Ireland bid to back up the summer’s historic Test series win in New Zealand.

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions flanker Ferris cannot wait for this match and said: “It’s going to be a war out there, one I wish I was a part of.

“With this South African side, the question mark has always come up, can Ireland mix it with big, strong, physical packs. We haven’t seen if they can or not yet.

“So, if they win by whatever means possible then they can say that they can. And I think they’ll do it.”