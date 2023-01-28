Ulster’s Storm troopers

Toomaga-Allen stars as province boost home Semi-Final bid in style

Ulster are back up to third in the United Rugby Championship after hammering defending champion Stormers 35-5 at Ravenhill last night.

Dan McFarland’s men crossed for five tries against their under-strength visitors and had their bonus point wrapped up just six minutes into the second half when player of the match Jeff Toomaga-Allen (right) bagged his first Ulster score.

Without their own Irish internationals who have already joined up with Andy Farrell’s squad for the Six Nations, Nathan Doak, Ben Moxham, Nick Timoney and Mike Lowry ran in the other scores for the hosts, who built on last week’s big win over Sale with what was a first League victory since beating Connacht on December 23.

The province now go into the two-week Six Nations break just two points behind the second-placed Stormers having leapfrogged the Bulls, who were beaten by the Scarlets last night.

Having won back-to-back games for the first time since November, Ulster will be looking to chase down the spot behind Leinster in the table, which brings with it a potential home Semi-Final, when the competition resumes with a trip to face Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun on February 17.

Now, though, all eyes turn to their five-strong contingent in the Ireland panel preparing for next weekend’s Six Nations opener with Wales in Cardiff.