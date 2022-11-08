Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey could return from injury for Ireland’s clash with Fiji

Rugby

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey has avoided serious injury and remains in the Ireland squad ahead of this weekend’s visit from Fiji.

The inside centre was excelling in his long-awaited opportunity in a frontline Ireland side against the Springboks on Saturday but was forced from the contest after less than half an hour of the big win due to injury.

The incident occurred when the 30-year-old’s arm was trapped under the body of Eben Etzebeth as he made a tackle.

Leaving the field using his jersey as a makeshift sling, a seemingly dejected McCloskey looked set for a spell on the sidelines but an IRFU update has described him as “recovering quickly” and, in what is good news for both Ireland and Ulster, he will stay in camp this week.

He could even win an eighth cap against Fiji on Saturday.

McCloskey is one of only three specialist centres named with that number also including Robbie Henshaw, who missed the weekend’s encounter through injury.

In a further boost for the Ravenhill contingent, Iain Henderson has also officially returned to the panel.

The lock, who has yet to play this season after summer surgeries on his hand and knee, was not named in the initial squad for the Autumn but was still training with the team at the IRFU’s High Performance centre in Abbotstown in the build up to the visit of the Springboks.

Should the likes of James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne be given a breather after the hugely physical contest with the Springboks, Henderson could even be thrown straight into the mix with Kieran Treadwell and the uncapped Gavin Thornbury the only other locks in the squad.

Thorbury, along with Scott Penny, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley and Max Deegan, had been listed in the original squad announcement as an ‘A’ team player but has been retained in what is now a 39-man senior panel for the second Test of a three-game Autumn slate.

James Hume and Marty Moore, however, were not named after their involvement in that second-string fixture against a New Zealand XV in the RDS, leaving the tally of Ulstermen potentially involved this weekend at nine.

Conor Murray, who like McCloksey had to leave the game on Saturday, will not feature again this Autumn because of a groin injury but Tadhg Furlong is expected to be able to train.

Ireland, riding a 10-game home winning streak and still ranked number one in the world having overcome the World champions, have never lost to Fiji in a capped game, although the two sides have only played four Tests and not since 2017.

Meanwhile, Ulster have secured the futures of Tom Stewart and Cormac Izuchukwu until 2026.

Both players represented Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein earlier this year and have already been a part of senior Ulster squads this season.

Indeed, Stewart was Player of the Match in the season’s opening fixture against Connacht in Ravenhill and impressed in the victory over Munster last time out when Rob Herring was already in Ireland camp.

“Cormac and Tom typify the young and exciting talent putting their hands up to be selected at Ulster, and in an international setting,” said the province’s head coach Dan McFarland, who gave both players their senior rugby debuts.

“They both came through the Ulster Rugby Academy in a pipeline that feeds players of their quality directly into our senior set-up.”

◊Finn Russell has won a Scotland call-up after fellow stand-off Adam Hastings was ruled out through injury following Saturday’s win over Fiji.

Russell was a controversial omission from Scotland’s original squad for the Autumn Nations Series but is back in the fold ahead of Sunday’s BT Murrayfield clash with New Zealand and the visit of Argentina on November 19.

Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson were also chosen ahead of the 30-year-old Racing 92 fly-half with Gregor Townsend citing “form and consistency” levels as the key criteria for his non selection.