Ulster's trip to Dragons switched to Principality Stadium due to concerns over Rodney Parade surface

Ulster's trip to Dragons has been switched to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Ulster's Guinness PRO14 game against the Dragons on Saturday will now be played at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff due to concerns over the pitch at Rodney Parade.

The Newport surface has come under concern over the last few weeks due to recent football and rugby postponements, and those fears have led to a switch.

Ulster's match will be the first of three Dragons games to be played away from Rodney Parade as the Welsh side try and finish their PRO14 season before the Challenge Cup and Rainbow Cup next month.

Newport County, the League Two football team who share the ground with Dragons, have already seen two games switched to the Cardiff City Stadium this month.

County boss Michael Flynn had described the surface at Rodney Parade as the "worst" he had ever seen prior to their games being moved.

The Principality Stadium is owned by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), which led to the straightforward and smooth process of re-arranging the fixture for the national stadium.

"Despite the outstanding efforts of our groundstaff at Rodney Parade, the maintenance of the pitch has become increasingly difficult due to adverse weather conditions and fixture congestion, for both Dragons and Newport County AFC, in an unprecedented season," read a Dragons statement.

"The three-week period - with Newport County also moving to an alternate venue - will give the Rodney Parade pitch a chance to both recover and for maintenance work to be carried out before Dragons return in April."

The Principality Stadium has been used for Wales' home Six Nations games recently, and the stadium's ground staff have confirmed it is ready to go to host three more PRO14 games.

Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams said: "Having recently hosted both Ireland and England for the Guinness Six Nations, the stadium is Covid secure and is ready to go."