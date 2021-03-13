Ulster's young guns stand firm and hold on for victory despite late Dragons comeback in Cardiff

Ulster's Stewart Moore runs in the province's second try against Dragons at the Principality Stadium (INPHO/Ryan Hiscott)

Ulster rebounded from last weekend's disappointment to claim a first bonus-point victory since November against the Dragons in the Principality Stadium.

While the contest carried no weight in terms of the table for the visitors after a loss to Leinster seven days prior ended their PRO14 hopes, a capable performance featuring two tries in each half ensured there would be no drop in the standards they've set throughout this season despite the low stakes.

Despite having to make do with less ball than they'll be used to in this campaign, Alby Mathewson and Stewart Moore crossed the whitewash in the first-half with a mauled effort from John Andrew and Moore's second of the night rounding out their scoring after the turn. While Dragons scored the game's last two tries, they would never come close to completing the unlikely comeback.

On a ground more accustomed to hosting the Six Nations, it was a player more used to strutting his stuff in that championship than the PRO14 that ignited a dull start.

Not required by Ireland for their clash with Scotland after his knee injury, Jacob Stockdale set up the first score of the game with a sensational slalom.

Only seconds after leaving the ball behind him as he tried to gather Mike Lowry's pass, the full-back swerved through the Dragons defence like a man in a hurry and gave Alby Mathewson a simple scoring pass.

Five men had at one stage or another looked to have a shot at tackling the man so often absent for Ulster at this time of year but none could halt his progress, an injection of real quality that was worth a score.

Stewart Moore had no more work to do for his try than Mathewson had for his soon after, this time Stuart McCloskey doing the creating as his offload split open a disparate Dragons defence.

While a distinct lack of solidity from their hosts was allowing Ulster to make headway on the scoreboard, Dragons were seeing plenty of ball but would only see a first reward for their efforts five minutes before the half, Sam Davies knocking over a penalty after Ross Kane's high tacke.

Such instances of ill-discipline would continue to plague Ulster, ultimately leading to a yellow card for hooker John Andrew but even with 14-men the visitors protected their line with commendable ferocity to carry a 14-3 lead into the sheds at half-time.

While Ulster had made the most of their few opportunities, Dragons will have rued their own inefficiency in attack.

Starting the half with a man disadvantage, Ulster enjoyed more ball in the opening minutes, both Alby Mathewson and Stewart Moore sharply making Dragons pay for inattentiveness around the fringes of the ruck and it would soon be 14-a-side when Harrison Keddie was sent to join Andrew in the sin bin for cynical play on the line.

Dan McFarland's men couldn't quite make Dragons pay twice over though, the subsequent penalty knocked to the corner but turned over in the maul.

From their next opportunity out of touch there'd be no mistake however, the returned John Andrew's first involvement back on the pitch to crash over.

Ollie Griffiths would cut the deficit once Dragons themselves were back to 15 but Moore made the game safe, and secured the bonus-point, with his second of the night coming courtesy of a lengthy intercept.

After Nick Timoney was shown Ulster's sixth card in their last three games, Dragons would get over twice more through Rio Dyer and Jonah Holmes late on but they had already left themselves too much to do.

