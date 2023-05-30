Uncapped Tom Stewart leads seven-strong Ulster contingent named in Ireland’s World Cup training camp

Ulster's Tom Stewart has been named in Ireland's World Cup training camp

Seven Ulster players have been included in Ireland's training squad for this year's World Cup.

Head coach Andy Farrell named a 42-man panel that will assemble in the middle of the next month to prepare for the tournament in France which starts in September.

The uncapped hooker Tom Stewart is among that number with Jacob Stockdale also included.

Stockdale hasn't played for Ireland since the summer of 2021 but was a member of the Grand Slam Six Nations squad without seeing the field.

Stuart McCloskey, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell and Rob Herring complete the contingent from Ravenhill.

Ireland will play three warm-up games before the tournament with a warm-weather training camp in between.

The side will host Italy on August 5 and England on August 19 both at the Aviva Stadium before meeting Samoa in Bayonne on August 26.

The final 33-man squad will be picked in the days after that final tune-up.

Ireland begin their World Cup campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9 while also taking on Tonga, South Africa and Scotland in Pool B.

While Stewart is the only uncapped forward in the mix, Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne will all also be vying for a debut in the warm-up Tests.