Underdogs tag can empower Royal School Dungannon: Gareth McClintock

Royal School Dungannon head coach Gareth McClintock knows just what it’s like to be on both sides of the Schools’ Cup divide.

A former pupil at Royal Belfast Academical Institution, he played in a Schools’ Cup final with the 32-time champions and went on to coach with them after his school days came to an end.

But since taking up a post at Carrick Grammar, and subsequently moving to Dungannon, he’s seen the other side of Ulster schools rugby, the one where you have to fight for every advantage.

Where the likes of RBAI and perennial winners Methodist College Belfast have a vast array of pupils to pick from on an annual basis, Dungannon do not, welcoming only around 45 male students each year. The finances on offer are not quite the same either, which impacts on equipment and other resources.

Royal School Dungannon are underdogs against RBAI

So when McClintock and his Dungannon side square off against the defending champions MCB in their last-eight tie tomorrow, the coach knows they are significant underdogs. But that’s not something he feels overly frustrated about.

“Do I want to go back to (RBAI’s success)? No. I enjoy the challenge of where I am now and the challenge of helping them reach their full potential,” insists McClintock. “I’m very realistic we aren’t going to have the same resources as Inst and Methody, that’s not going to change for us, but we’ve managed to get a bit of consistency behind us.

“We say we’re in that top-16 — that’s an achievement. We’ve reached round four, we’ve won subsidiary competitions, now we’ve laid down a marker for future generations and we don’t want to stop there. We want to reach semi-finals and Finals and have a pop at these big teams.”

Dungannon and Dromore High are the only two schools still standing from those that made it through the initial group stages, joined by six schools who didn’t even enter the competition until the last round, and it is a testament to the work being done in those country schools that they have reached this stage.

But this, McClintock believes, is an opportunity for both they and Dromore — who face RBAI — to prove that quality rugby programmes exist outside of Belfast.

“The coaching the boys get through the school is excellent, and some of the extra stuff we do is right up there,” he explains.

“For us, to keep moving forward, the school has to invest in a development programme for staff. You can’t change the players but you can make the experience as positive as you can for the players who are here and give them a well-drilled programme to play rugby.

“We know there’s a dominance from the top four, five schools, and for us and Dromore to be able to be up there and showing you can mix with the best, that’s showing that you don’t have to go there to be the best in the game. We offer quality rugby in our schools, too.”

Alfie Lewis will be key to Royal School Dungannon's prospects against RBAI

Tomorrow they get to prove that against a Methody team that were pushed all the way by Belfast Royal Academy in the previous round. Dungannon themselves caused a slight upset when they knocked out Ballyclare High in the last-16 — and McClintock thinks one thing that can continue to work in his side’s favour is that there is no pressure on them.

“As a coach, you have to be realistic, not in terms of the outcome but in terms of where the boys have been, where they’ve come from,” he adds. “I don’t think there’s any point in me standing in front of my boys and claiming we’re rated better than Methody. They have the experience and the boys know that, too. If you go down that line, you’re being artificial with the players.

“They go in as underdogs and they know that. That’s something for them to focus on and embrace. We go into the game with less to lose than Methody do, so we can take to the game with less nerves and apprehension than Methody.

“It doesn’t mean any less to the boys, this means everything to them, but I’m not trying to pull the wool over their eyes. It empowers them.”