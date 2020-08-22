Unexpected time with my newborn son was so special, but now I'm raring to go again with Ulster, says McCloskey

Hands off: Stuart McCloskey can’t wait to get back into it and prove Ulster are ready to take the next step

To a man you'll invariably hear only a slight deviation from the same theme in every post-defeat interview. After any loss, but especially a galling, late upset, rugby players will without fail tell you they want nothing more than "to get right back on the horse next week".

They never imagine, of course, that they'll be out of the saddle for six long months.

In the Ireland squad but not the match day 23 for the rude awakening at Twickenham back in February, Stuart McCloskey wasn't released to feature in the Ulster win over Cheetahs in Belfast the night before the Six Nations clash. As such, the integral Ulsterman hasn't trucked it up in anger since February 15 and his province's surprise loss to Ospreys.

Long-forgotten for most - and rendered largely inconsequential given the global events and the resulting shortening of the PRO14 season that soon followed - it remains an unusual blot on the copybook for Ulster, the only game they've lost after entering as favourites for almost two years.

That they'd seemingly dug themselves out of the hole they'd created when Bill Johnston converted McCloskey's try for a late lead only to lose to an even later Ospreys penalty ensured the taste left was all the more sour.

Consider too that the three-times-capped Bangor native was in form and had worked his way back into national contention after the disappointment of missing out not just on the World Cup but even the wider training panel for the tournament, and the prolonged break could hardly have come at a more inopportune time in his career.

More so than most, then, he could be expected to be looking forward to rugby's long-awaited return after being named in his usual 12 jersey for the resumption of Ulster's PRO14 campaign in tomorrow's behind-closed-doors clash with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium (4.30pm kick-off) where a win will seal their place in the abridged play-offs.

Yet lockdown will be remembered for not what he lost but what he gained. Having become a father for the first time in January, the unexpected opportunity for bonding time with baby Arlo was more than enough to compensate for what he was missing by not being able to take the field.

"At the start he was a two-month-old baby so I was pretty hands on with that," he said. "A lot of it seemed to fly by for me.

"I actually missed the birth being away with the Ireland squad in Portugal (for a Six Nations camp), I didn't get back in time, so it was nice to make up for that over the next four or five months. I had to chip in a lot more than I thought I would have at the start."

With attention now switched back to the second most important job in his life, McCloskey has high hopes for the coming weeks.

While so much of rugby's restart is characterised by the unknown, the addition of Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson to Ulster's panel for the run-in figures to give the side the half-back depth they have long sought and, with an away Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse next month, the work done by Dan McFarland in his longer-than-anticipated second season at the helm continues to augur well for his rebuild.

"I was speaking to Jack (McGrath) earlier and he was asking how this compares to the other teams that I've been in," McCloskey said. "I said it was probably the best and if not it's very close.

"We do a lot of things well. It's the most cohesive we've been, as a group I think we get on the best that we ever have.

"That speaks a lot for the spirit and I think that shows on the pitch in how hard we work and in that fight-for-every-inch attitude Dan has tried to instil in us over the past two years. If it's not the best team, we're a better team than we were last year.

"Last year, making a quarter-final in Europe and the semi in the PRO14, it's about taking the next step this year. We've done all the right things to put ourselves in a position to win but we need to play Connacht first to make sure we get there."

While new additions have certainly given McFarland more options, so too has the emergence of a handful of promising recent Academy graduates, one of whom - James Hume - will start alongside McCloskey in the midfield tomorrow.

With Stewart Moore also on the horizon, McCloskey knows his established centre partnership with Luke Marshall will be under ever-increasing threat.

"They've been class, it's been great having them in training the last few weeks," said McCloskey, still just 28-years-old himself. "They offer that bit of youthful exuberance that me and Lukey are probably lacking. They're both still learning. James is so powerful, so athletic. He's everything you want in a centre.

"He's still refining that and he's showed it last year in glimpses but in the last seven or eight weeks of training it feels like he's really improved.

"Stewart, he's that Henry Slade sort of player where he can bounce out of tackles with his sidesteps. If he could have stayed injury-free, he'd probably be another couple of years further on in his career. It's really pushing me and Lukey on and I'd say there'll be a lot of pressure there if not now then certainly in the next five or six months."