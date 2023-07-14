‘We didn’t get things right today’ – Dominant France overwhelm Ireland in U-20 Rugby World Cup final

Ireland captain Gus McCarthy, left, and teammate Oscar Cawley after their side's defeat in the U20 Rugby World Cup Final to France at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

Ireland succumbed to defeat in the U-20 Rugby World Cup final this evening as they met a superior force in France. After a close fought first-half, Les Bleus turned play up a gear after the restart scoring 33 points unanswered to win 50-14.

“They are a first class team – big, strong, physical, very skilful, and they played really well,” said Richie Murphy of his French opposition at full time. “I thought we were brave and turned up but didn’t get things right today which is a little bit disappointing,” the Irish U-20 head coach continued. “Once momentum builds against you its very hard to get back in [to the game],” Murphy added.

The Irish head coach concluded by expressing his immense pride in his young team’s efforts in South Africa. “Junior World Championships is a great experience for these men. We’ve had a really tough few weeks and I think the guys will have grown a lot over its course,” said Murphy.

“We stuck in there and gave it our all,” said a visibly emotional Gus McCarthy, the Ireland U-20 captain.

Like his coach, McCarthy was similarly full of praise for his teammates and how they will keep their heads held high in spite of this defeat. “We would’ve liked a better performance today but unfortunately things didn’t work out,” added McCarthy.

The front-rower congratulated a highly impressive French side on their victory. “Our lineout struggled and full credit to the French they obviously did their work and analysis,” McCarthy concluded.